Watch A$AP Ferg’s New Video for “Doe-Active”

It’s 2015, and there’s really no sign of the A$AP Mob stopping anytime soon. Everyone gives each other props, and no one seems to be trying to cut anyone down in a race to get to the top. Exactly what a model clique should be; everyone on the same page. It’s also obvious with A$AP Ferg’s new vid for “Doe-Active.” In the video, Fergenstein throws down in every way you’d want to. Rolling through his hood in cars that cost more than your trust fund, bathing in champagne while in the hot tub, even just hanging out in the bodega with the homies. It even ends with a nice tribute to their fallen comrade, Yams. The beat is fucking insane as well, building overtime and pulling from influences that almost sound drum-n-bass inspired. Ferg will bring the thump to anywhere or anybody. Also, Drake’s in this video, which is something we should probably note (even though it’s for like three seconds). Check out the video below, and then revisit the time we went shopping with Ferg.