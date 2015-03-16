Blood Lady Commandos By Esther Pearl Watson March 16, 2015, 7:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Esther Pearl Watson’s website and buy her books from Fantagraphics. Tagged:Blood, Blood Lady Commandos, Comics!, elderly, Esther Pearl Watson, Golden Girls, The A Team, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE A Therapist, a Lawyer and a Sex Worker Explain What Actually Counts as Cheating 04.03.17 By JS Rafaeli All Your Favorite Famous Quotations Are Fake 04.03.17 By Harry Cheadle The State of the College Bro in 2017 03.30.17 By Mike Pearl What It’s Like to Find Belonging in the Lolita Community 03.30.17 By Allison Tierney