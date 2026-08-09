Weekly Horoscope: August 9-August 15

There are moments when the sky stops being scenery and starts being the whole conversation. This is one of them, stargazer — a Solar Eclipse in Leo arrives Wednesday, and whatever you’ve been circling, avoiding, or slowly building toward is going to get some pressure applied to it, whether you asked for that or not. Eclipses don’t ease you in or give you time to prepare. They just show you where you actually are and ask what you’ll do with it.

The week has its own texture on either side of that. Mercury moves into Leo at the start, changing how you speak and what you’re willing to say directly. Saturn trining Jupiter all week asks whether your biggest ambitions have actual structure underneath them. By Saturday, Mercury conjuncting Jupiter means something from this week hits differently than you expected. Something gets resolved — not tidily, but without flinching. That’s the trade.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Gemini has kept you moving fast — lots of ideas, lots of directions, all of them feeling equally urgent. That energy isn’t wrong, Aries, but Neptune squaring Mars this week puts static in the signal. The more options you chase at once, the harder it gets to hear which one actually has your name on it. You’ve been generating. Now comes the sorting.

Wednesday’s Solar Eclipse doesn’t negotiate. Something you’ve been holding as a maybe — a direction, a decision, a thing you’ve circled without committing — is going to resolve itself whether you’re ready or not. That’s not a threat, it’s a relief. Stop trying to outthink it before the week gets there. Let the eclipse do what eclipses do.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something you want is closer than it’s been in a while, Taurus — Jupiter moving into a friendly sextile with Venus all week is one of the warmer aspects you’ll see this month, and you can probably feel the pull of it. There’s an opening here, in love, money, or something you’ve been circling for a while. The instinct to move on it immediately makes total sense.

Hold until midweek. Neptune opposing Venus through Wednesday puts a soft distortion on everything desirable right now — what looks like a sure thing might be reading the situation slightly off. By Thursday the picture settles, and the opening is still there. You don’t have to sprint to catch it. Let the fog burn off first, then move.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moving into Leo Sunday changes the register on you, Gemini — less processing, more declaring. That’s closer to your natural frequency, and you’ll feel the difference almost immediately. The week has a lot of charge to it: Mercury opposing Pluto Tuesday means at least one conversation goes somewhere it wasn’t supposed to, and you’re going to have to decide how honest you actually want to be.

Don’t back down from it. Mercury conjunction Jupiter goes exact Saturday, and whatever you’ve been building toward intellectually or conversationally this week arrives with more weight than you’re expecting. The whole arc points to Saturday. Say the true thing Tuesday. Let the week do its thing. By the weekend you’ll see why it had to go that way.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon starts the week in Gemini — light on its feet, a little scattered — before coming home to Cancer Sunday evening. You’ll feel that landing, Cancer. The week’s big event, Wednesday’s Solar Eclipse, happens in Leo, which means for once the sky’s major reset isn’t pointed directly at you. Someone else is getting reconstructed. You get to just watch.

Use that breathing room. Mars moving into your sign Tuesday brings energy you can actually direct toward yourself for a change — what do you want, not what does everyone else need from you. The eclipse week tends to pull focus outward. Let it. Stay close to home, close to what feeds you, and let the sky run its eclipse one sign over.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re in your season, the Sun is in your sign, and Wednesday brings a Solar Eclipse in Leo — which sounds like a coronation but is something else entirely. Eclipses don’t celebrate, Leo. They restructure. Something about how you’ve been seeing yourself is getting firmly revised this week, and you don’t get to choose which part.

That’s not bad news. An eclipse in your own sign only comes around every few years, and when it does, it tends to cut straight to the question of what you actually want versus what you’ve been convincing yourself you want. Let it work. The static clears by the weekend, and what’s left is a more honest read on yourself than you’ve had in a while.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moving into Leo on Sunday changes your operating conditions, Virgo. Your ruling planet just traded nuance for declaration, and that’s going to feel like wearing someone else’s shoes all week. The fine print you live in doesn’t interest Mercury in Leo — it wants the headline, the big statement, the boldest possible take on whatever you’ve been carefully building toward.

Here’s what that’s actually asking of you: Mercury opposing Pluto Tuesday forces a conversation you’d normally find a way to soften, and Mercury conjuncting Jupiter Saturday means what you put out this week has more reach than usual. Come out with it directly. Not the careful, hedged, every-caveat-accounted-for take — just the point. Leo energy cuts through. Let it do that for you this week.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus is in your sign this week, which usually feels like home — comfortable, familiar, the world cooperating with your sense of how things should go. But Venus trining Pluto Monday and then trining Uranus Tuesday means this isn’t a soft week, Libra. Something underneath your relationships is asking to be looked at directly, and Pluto doesn’t accept a polite deflection.

Wednesday’s Solar Eclipse accelerates it. Something about how you connect — what you need from people, what you’ve been settling for, what you actually want versus what feels convenient — is getting restructured at a level you didn’t plan for. That’s uncomfortable for a sign that prefers to negotiate its way through change. You don’t get to negotiate this one. Just let it move through.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re good at holding things — information, observations, the awareness that you know more than you’re letting on. It’s not deception, it’s strategy. But Pluto opposing Mercury this week, exact Tuesday, puts pressure on exactly that, Scorpio. Something you’ve been sitting with is reaching the point where silence has a cost, and you can feel that cost going up by the day.

The Solar Eclipse on Wednesday doesn’t help you hold the line. Eclipses crack things open whether you’re ready or not, and this one is pointed directly at what gets said and what stays buried. You already know what it is. The question this week isn’t whether it comes out — it’s whether you’re the one who decides how. That’s still a choice. Make it deliberately.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter moving through Leo puts a fire under everything you’re already excited about, Sagittarius — and you didn’t need much help there. But the more interesting development this week is Saturn moving into a trine with Jupiter, building all week toward exact. That’s not a limiting force. It’s the sky asking whether what you’ve been envisioning actually has something solid underneath it.

Wednesday’s eclipse accelerates that question whether you’re ready for it or not. You can have the big idea and the working infrastructure — those aren’t opposites. But this week you need to be honest about which one you’ve actually built and which one you’ve been meaning to get to. Don’t overthink it. Saturday’s sky rewards the answer, not the intention.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve spent the last few weeks doing the unglamorous work — reassessing, tightening, getting honest about what’s actually sustainable. It hasn’t felt like progress, Capricorn, because it mostly happened in your head. But Saturn trining Jupiter this week, building toward exact, is the first signal in a while that all that groundwork is starting to count for something.

That doesn’t mean everything opens up at once — that’s not how Saturn operates, and you know it. It means the foundation you’ve been reinforcing is holding, and the eclipse mid-week confirms it rather than disrupting it. What you built under pressure tends to be the stuff that lasts. Saturn retrograde has been making you prove that to yourself. This week you start to see the proof.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something is going to catch you off guard this week, Aquarius — not in a destabilizing way, but in the way where you notice yourself wanting something you didn’t expect to want. Uranus trining Venus Tuesday has that effect: it surfaces desires and attractions that bypass your usual analytical filter and arrive fully formed before you’ve had a chance to argue with them.

Your instinct will be to pick it apart, figure out where it came from, decide if it makes sense on paper. Skip that step. The eclipse mid-week is already doing enough restructuring work on its own. What surfaces Tuesday is data about who you’re becoming, not a problem to solve. Sit with it before you start interrogating it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s no shortage of feeling this week, Pisces — inspiration, longing, the sense that something is right there if you could just get to it. Neptune squaring Mars as the week builds is exactly that sensation: your drive is present but keeps losing traction, like you’re pushing against something that won’t quite give.

Don’t wait for that to resolve before you move. The eclipse mid-week isn’t going to hand you perfect conditions — it’s going to make the question of what you actually want impossible to keep sidestepping. That’s good information, even if it’s uncomfortable. Pick the thing that’s been sitting in the back of your mind and take one concrete step toward it before Saturday. The traction comes after you start, not before.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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