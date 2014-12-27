Cadets – Full Length

In a new episode of Rule Britannia, VICE joins the UK’s Army Cadet Force and asks what the youth club can give British kids who may not have a lot else.

The Army Cadet Force has over 46,000 cadets from the ages of 12 to 18, training in 1700 detachments all over the country. The super low-cost club evenings and training camps equip teenagers with discipline and skills in anything from orienteering and military knowledge to weaponry, first aid and sports.

Smartly uniformed and proudly representing Queen and Country, the young cadets are taught to embody British values. The theory that cadet activities could keep youth on the right track has seen huge government funding allocated to expand the cadets by next year.