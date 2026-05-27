The Witcher 3 Gets New Expansion 12 Years Later – Songs of the Past Release Date Explained

It’s official, a new Witcher 3 expansion is coming 12 years after the game’s release. The new Songs of the Past DLC will reportedly bridge the story gap between The Wild Hunt and The Witcher 4. Here is everything we know so far, including its release date, story, and features.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC Revealed 12 Years After Launch

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

As we reported in 2025, there were leaks claiming a new Witcher 3 DLC was being worked on by CD Projekt Red. At the time, many thought the rumor was ridiculous. After all, who would release a new expansion for a game that came out over a decade ago? Well, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that the leaked DLC is not only real, but it will also be launching sooner than some expected.

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CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past is coming in 2027. It’s a brand-new Witcher 3 expansion featuring Geralt of Rivia. Here is everything you need to know about the DLC:

The Witcher 3 is getting a third expansion called Songs of the Past

Songs of the Past is set to launch in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

CD Projekt Red is co-developing the expansion with Fool’s Theory

The new DLC is being developed as a collaboration between the two studios

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The new Witcher 3 expansion Songs of the Past release date has been confirmed for 2027. Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red hasn’t revealed a specific month or date yet. We don’t even have a potential release window. The only thing the studio has confirmed is that it’s being co-developed with Fool’s Theory and is still in development.

“We’re currently co-developing the expansion with Fool’s Theory, and we’ll share more in late summer, so stay tuned!”

However, we will likely get more information soon, as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past was reportedly supposed to be revealed during a Blood and Wine anniversary stream. CD Projekt Red instead announced the new Witcher 3 DLC early after it was accidentally leaked online early.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past PC Requirements Explained

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Finally, CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has new PC requirements due to the expansion. Outside of confirming that it will have “new content” will be added to the game, the Polish studio didn’t elaborate further on what we can expect from Songs of the Past.

Here are the new Witcher 3 minimum PC requirements for the Songs of the Past expansion:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8400 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB VRAM: 6GB

6GB RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 70GB SSD

70GB SSD OS: 64-bit Windows 11

While not confirmed, previous leaks about the new Witcher 3 expansion claim it will bridge the gap between The Wild Hunt and The Witcher 4. If true, Songs of the Past could directly tie into the next installment, which stars Ciri as its protagonist.

