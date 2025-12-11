New Witcher 3 DLC Leak Claims CD Projekt Red Is Working on a New Expansion

A new leak claims that CD Projekt Red will announce a new Witcher 3 DLC soon. If true, the expansion may be used to bridge the gap between the Wild Hunt and the upcoming Witcher 4 starring Ciri.

Witcher 3 DLC Is Reportedly in the Works, According to Leak

If you were surprised reading that headline, you are not alone. I mean, after all, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt released way back in 2015. It seems unbelievable that CD Projekt Red would be announcing new content for such an old title. However, a recent leak claims that the Polish studio is just doing that.

The leak recently came from Polish filmmaker Borys Nieśpielak. In a December 10 podcast episode, he claimed he had confirmed with multiple sources that a Witcher 3 expansion is currently being worked on. He also said CD Projekt Red would be revealing soon. When the show’s host wanted to be sure it was actually confirmed, Nieśpielak said he was confident in the leak, given he had multiple trusted sources close to the studio.

Interestingly, the podcast then quickly moved on past the rumored Witcher 3 DLC, so take what you will from that. It’s a bit hard to read the full context of the conversation, given it’s in Polish. But it seemed like the host was a bit uncomfortable with the topic. Of course, it goes without saying to take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. Anytime a rumor is from “I know someone,” it could go either way.

Could the New Witcher 3 DLC Be Revealed at The Game Awards 2025?

While some Witcher fans reacted to the leak with skepticism, others speculated that it could be real. Apparently, Borys Nieśpielak does have some connections. And with Witcher 4 being the studio’s next big project, it might not be as out of left field as you would think. However, some players speculated that the leaked Witcher 3 DLC could be shown at The Game Awards 2025, which airs on December 11, 2025.

Other fans also theorized that the rumored Witcher 3 DLC would be used to lead players into the Witcher 4 story. “Guessing some small short expansion that is purely done to set up Witcher 4?” a user on Reddit wrote. Another fan theorized, “It’s probably an expansion to justify a Switch 2 update. They seem well versed with the hardware after Cyberpunk and the whole studio is probably gearing up for full Witcher mode.”

Rumors also claim that a Witcher 3 Switch 2 upgrade might be announced soon. But it’s unclear whether this is connected to the “leaked” DLC claims. Finally, there are also speculations that the Witcher 3 DLC (if it even exists) is being worked on by Fools Theory.

This is interesting because there have been leaks that a Witcher Remake is currently being developed by the studio. It could be possible that Nieśpielak was talking about the remake, or the Switch 2 edition instead.