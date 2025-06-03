‘Witcher 4’ Trailer Shows Off Ciri’s New Design, and She Looks Incredible

CD Projekt Red has released a new gameplay tech demo for The Witcher 4, and in it, we get to see the new design for Ciri. While the protagonist had been revealed last year, the Summer Game Fest trailer gives us our first full look at the heroine in action. And I got to say, the developer proved those critical of her design wrong, as she looks amazing!

New ‘Witcher 4’ Ciri Design Shown off in Gameplay Trailer

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

When Ciri was first unveiled at the Game Awards in 2024, there was a portion of Witcher fans who complained about her design. Even though the character is meant to be older, some claimed that it didn’t look like the protagonist from The Witcher 3. However, CD Projekt Red gave us a deeper look at Ciri’s new model during their STATE OF UNREAL stream on June 3.

Videos by VICE

In the new trailer, we see Ciri hunting down a creature that recently attacked merchants. However, the video then transitions to a tech demo of gameplay. I know, I’m shocked at how far along the game is as well! CD Projekt Red then gives us our first taste of Witcher 4‘s gameplay, as Ciri rides around the overworld on her horse. It truly looks like a modern version of Elder Scrolls Skyrim!

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Of course, through the lengthy Witcher 4 trailer, we also get cutscenes that give us a closer look at Ciri’s new model. The expressions and animations they managed to create with the beloved character are seriously impressive. And while Ciri definitely looks aged (which she’s supposed to be), I think the new footage absolutely proves that the developer faithfully captured her character from The Witcher 3.

People Actually thought Ciri Looked Bad

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

As I mentioned earlier, there were actual players who complained about Ciri’s new Witcher 4 design. However, it’s important to point out that the Game Awards trailer was a cinematic thrown together for the 2024 event. Not to mention, Geralt also looked different from The Witcher 3‘s reveal trailer when compared to his final game design.

All this to say, I never had an issue with how Ciri looked in the first Witcher 4 trailer. However, I think her design already looks substantially better in the new tech demo footage that dropped on June 3. It’s a good reminder that we should always be patient when it comes to game development. We also shouldn’t jump the gun the first time we view early footage of a game.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

I recommend you check out the full Witcher 4 gameplay trailer here, as CD Projekt Red actually reveals a lot. I genuinely could see the game launching in 2026, given how polished it looks. Although the Witcher 4 is currently slated to drop sometime in 2027. Still, hopefully this puts to rest people being angry about how Ciri looks in Witcher 4. Because she genuinely looks fantastic here!