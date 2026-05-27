10 Years Ago, Danny DeVito Almost Died While Filming a Wild ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Scene

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia might be one of the longest-running sitcoms of all time (based on seasons, at least), but Danny DeVito’s stint almost came to an end during Season 11. In “The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two,” which originally aired on March 9, 2016, the crew from Paddy’s Pub are locked inside the brig of a sinking cruise ship. At one point, they all decide to accept their fate and drown themselves, just before being miraculously saved. You can check out a portion of that scene right here:

Play video

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Scene That Nearly Killed Danny DeVito

The sequence above didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, however. Apparently, as Charlie Day explained, DeVito was a lot more buoyant than the rest of the cast members, so they had to get creative in order to keep him from rising to the surface. The solution they came up with was to use a weight to hold him down. As a result, DeVito was left struggling to stay afloat while everybody else made their way out of the water afterward.

Videos by VICE

To make matters worse, DeVito was also reportedly accidentally kicked somewhere near his head as they were filming that part. Thankfully, the safety divers on hand saw the panic in DeVito’s eyes and rescued him. Understandably, DeVito was reportedly very frustrated with how everything played out. According to Day, DeVito left immediately following the incident and didn’t do any more filming that day.

While being interviewed by Extra in January 2017, DeVito laughed about the story, telling them, “It was a good experience.” He went on to say, “I have lived a good life, and it flashed before my eyes in that scene.” His co-star, Kaitlin Olson, later joked, “We got the shot!” before Day chimed in, saying, “We can’t get rid of him.” You can take a look at the full Extra segment for yourself below.