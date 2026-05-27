All the Best Deals and Perks Available for PlayStation Days of Play 2026

The summer is nearly here and Sony is preparing to celebrate with the annual Days of Play event.

Days of Play Brings New Game Catalog Additions and More

This year’s Days of Play event begins on May 27 and is full of exciting perks for PlayStation owners to enjoy. Players can expect to find exciting new June Monthly Games, a blockbuster collection coming to the game catalog and some great deals on hardware and software.

Videos by VICE

One of the biggest surprises in the Days of Play lineup is that Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), including The Final Shape expansion, will be available for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members from June 9. This comes right on the heels of last week’s announcement that this summer will be the end of new Destiny 2 content additions. The rest of the Game Catalog lineup will be fully revealed next month.

The Days of Play window will also include a ton of indie titles for subscribers to check out thanks to some game trials. PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy Game Trials of more than 40 acclaimed indie games, from Baby Steps, Lumines Arise to multi-award winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Exclusive Packs

Additionally, the following exclusive packs will be available for all PlayStation Plus members.

EA Sports FC 26 Icons Player Pack* (available until June 16) includes: Gold Starting XI Pack 3 Iconic Players Picks

War of Tanks: HEAT: PlayStation Plus Pack (available on May 26) includes: Agent Skin (Kent): Wave Rider Vehicle Skin (XM1 90): Royal Blue 250,000 Credits

Marathon Null Tempest Digital Bundle (available on June 2) includes: Null Tempest — Vandal Runner shell style Null Tempest — Overrun AR weapon style Tempest Factor — Profile background

TEMPESTworm — WEAVEworm Weapon Charm

Days of Play 2026 Deals

Gamers looking to add some peripherals to their PS5 setup have a chance to score some very good deals during the Days of Play window.

Days of Play promotions across games and accessories will be available from direct.playstation.com (where available), participating retailers (prices may vary), and on PlayStation Store.

$100 USD off PlayStation VR2

$50 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$40 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$30 USD off Access controller

Up to $20 USD off DualSense wireless controllers

Various discounts on PS5 games such as Ghost of Yōtei, Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Days of Play news and updates as the celebration kicks off.

Days of Play is live May 27 through June 10.