All the Best Deals and Perks Available for PlayStation Days of Play 2026

For nine years Sony has welcomed spring with a wide-ranging PlayStation sales event. I’m talking true spring, when it begins to warm up and people head to the beach, not technical spring when it’s just as rainy, cold, and gross as it was all winter. As of today, March 27, the Days of Play sale is live once more.

There are deals on everything from hardware to hit games. Sony’s propped up quite a few deals on Amazon, as well, but I’ve found the best deals on Sony’s PlayStation Store. You’ve got from today through 11:59 p.m. local time on June 10 to decide, so if I were you I wouldn’t leave my decision making on pause for long.

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games, games, and more games

I won’t pretend to know your gaming tastes and just fire from the hip by highlighting one and hoping I get lucky. I’d rather have you check out the entire list of PS5 games on sale. There are 2,123 games on sale. These aren’t just old-but-still-worthy PS4 games, such as The Last of Us Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V. You get fresh AAA games, including Battlefield 6 and Death Stranding 2. So go nuts, and check out the full list of games on sale on PlayStation’s Amazon store, too.

make your reality virtual

Tired of our real reality and ready for some simulated virtual reality? Don’t blame you. Save $100 on the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset so that you can play the latest, best PS5 games on your PS5 from the vantage point of inside the game.

Of the few technologies that have instilled in me the sense of awe that I imagine the first moviegoers felt or the first person to drive a car felt, virtual reality is one that left my jaw hanging open the first time I tried it on a Samsung Gear VR headset. We’ve come a long way in those nine years.

upgrade from your old controller

The Sony PS5’s best controller is a hefty upgrade from the standard DualSense controllers that came with your PS5. Unlike the standard controller, you can replace the analog sticks on the Edge if they start to drift (lose accuracy as they age). You also gain two programmable back paddle buttons, adjustable trigger stops for quicker firing in shooter games, adjustable analog stick dead zones, and an ability to set different profile setups so that multiple people who use one controller don’t have to keep making adjustments every time they pick it up.

The DualSense Edge is $30 off at the moment. That savings is magnified by however many of them you buy, because surely you wouldn’t make your guest(s) suffer with an inferior controller while you game away on a DualSense Edge, now would you (you monster).