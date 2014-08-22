Crushed on You



Northbound Leather shirt, American Apparel skirt, Black Market glasses, vintage earrings

PHOTOS BY NORMAN WONG (Kathi Z Management)

STYLING: HAZEL ONG



Makeup and Hair: Mila Victoria (Plutino Group/Mac Cosmetics)

Producer: Jessica Tjeng (Zinc Production)

Photo Assistant: Luis Mora

Styling Assistant: Chris Barbarossa

Makeup and Hair Assistant: Bianca Harris

Production Assistant: Kathryn Dawson

Models: Dana, Dolph, and Dee

Videos by VICE





Coat from House of Vintage, Lacerda pants, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, vintage sunglasses



Ganni jacket, dress, and underwear from Music Legs, Linda Farrow Luxe sunglasses, vintage earrings, and necklace





Vintage romper, vintage shirt, and belt from Public Butter, Topshop stockings, vintage boots, Butterfly Kensington necklace



Northbound Leather bikini top, vintage pants from Fashionably Yours, vintage sunglasses, vintage necklace, and earrings from Public Butter



Vintage jacket and belt from Public Butter, Bebe pants, Ridley Road Market earrings





Guess bikini top, Lacerda skirt, Ridley Road Market shoes, vintage sunglasses, vintage necklace from Public Butter, Fendi bracelet



Vintage stole from Fashionably Yours, J Brand jeans, Kleen Air shoes, Linda Farrow Luxe sunglasses, vintage earrings, Fendi bracelet



Jean Paul Gaultier jacket, Northbound Leather harness and garter, American Apparel underwear, Leg Avenue stockings, Christian Louboutin shoes, House of Holland by Linda Farrow sunglasses, vintage earrings,