Leave Your Cynicism at the Door: Here’s Darwin Deez’s “Time Machine”

Deez shot by Krista Schlueter.
Please don’t front like you didn’t love “Constellations” or “Radar Detector” back in 2010. Darwin Deez’s bright, plinkety indie-pop is hard to hate on because it’s so damn catchy, plus he utilizes the upper echelons of the fret board with masterful aplomb. Even if your sense of aesthetics were set off in a tailspin due to Deez’s propensity for headbands, Deez’s kinship with Kip from Napoleon Dynamite is actually deeply endearing.
Anyway below is the premiere of Deez’s new tune, “Time Machine,” which Zane Lowe—yes he of Beats 1, formerly BBC Radio 1—has deemed his “World Record,” which we think means he likes it. And what’s not to like? It’s a sprightly summer pop song with a neatly noodled guitar line. And it’s all about getting blanked by a buddy! Bummer.
Of the lyrics Deez explains: “I don’t like having enemies or being on bad terms with people, but an old friend of mine is keeping me at a distance. I really prefer to talk these kind of things out, but some people just don’t. That’s what inspired the words to ‘Time Machine’—wanting to hurry up, get past the bitterness and on to the reunion.”
Here’s hoping they’ve kissed and made up by now. Deez drops his third record, Double Down, this fall, plus he’ll be hitting the road. Dates below.
Darwin Deez Tour Dates
8/26/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right – Neon Gold Popshop
11/17/15 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
11/18/15 Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
11/19/15 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
11/21/15 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
11/22/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/24/15 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw
11/25/15 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater
11/27/15 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/28/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/30/15 Austin, TX @ Red 7 Small
12/1/15 Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s Downstairs
12/2/15 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
12/6/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
12/7/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
12/9/15 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
12/11/15 Buffalo, NY @ Studio at Waiting Room
12/12/15 Toronto, CAN @ Drake Hotel
12/13/15 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar