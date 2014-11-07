Listen to Grae’s New Track “Handle That”, Produced by Hit-Maker Pharrell Williams

Grae used to be a studio engineer for Raphael Saadiq – you know, the guy who has produced songs for everyone from TLC to D’Angelo, and occasionally collaborated with Q-Tip and Dilla as part of a group called the The Ummah. Now stepping out on his own, Grae has been working with high calibre names like Frank Ocean, Ne-Yo and, on his latest track, Pharrell Williams.

Titled “Handle That”, the track is straight-up Neptunes-era production; featuring Pharrell’s signature count-in and the sort of syncopated drums that make your tummy tuck inside itself. Grae recieved the production as a gift, apparently, after working with The Game on his new record. Lucky for some.

“Handle That” is the second to be taken from Grae’s Crux: The EP, due in mid-December.