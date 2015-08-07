We Spoke to the Wife of the Saudi Blogger Sentenced to 1,000 Lashes

In June 2012, the creator of the Free Saudi Liberals blog, Raif Badawi, was accused of apostasy and insulting Islam, and sentenced to ten years in prison and 1,000 lashes by the General Court of Jeddah.



VICE met with Badawi’s wife, Ensaf Haidar, who sought refuge in Sherbrooke, Quebec, with her three children in 2013. We discussed the message her husband was trying to get across in his writings, the efforts made by both the Quebec and Canadian governments to secure Badawi’s release, and the life she left behind in Saudi Arabia.