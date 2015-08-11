Woah! Jamie xx Brought out Young Thug and Gyptian During His Boiler Room Set in New York

Jamie xx played an intimate set at Boiler Room, New York, last night and it was well and truly lit. He opened with his remix of Gil Scott-Heron’s “I’ll Take Care Of You”, rolled out tracks from Burial, Artwork, and Slipmatt, and wrapped things up flanked by two artists it is scientifically impossible not to be happy around: Gyptian and Young Thug.

Gyptian came out for his dancehall bangers “Hold Yuh” and “All On Me”, and – in a moment we all predicted but were no less thirsty for – Young actual Thug strolled up and did his verse on “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)”. For the sake of objective journalism, I’m going to address the elephant in the room here: Young Thug sounds flat as fuck. But, like Big Narstie rasping his way through “Wonderwall” at Noisey’s Grime Karaoke night, all is forgiven because I’d rather watch Young Thug (or Big Narstie) perform while in dire need of a Strepsil than watch someone with zero vibes sing a crap song flawlessly.

You can view a cheeky taster of Gyptian and Young Thug’s performances below, or re-watch the entire live stream on loop over at boilerroom.tv.

A video posted by Distrolord (@distrolord) on Aug 10, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

A video posted by Distrolord (@distrolord) on Aug 10, 2015 at 7:31pm PDT

