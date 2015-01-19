Lil B’s House Burned Down on Thursday Night, and Fifteen-Year-Old Mateo Ysmael Saved Him

Fifteen-year-old Bay Area resident Mateo Ysmael is a goddamn hero.



Early Thursday morning, Ysmael awoke to the smell of smoke and sight of flames coming through his bedroom wall. He bolted downstairs to lead his family to safety, then started pounding on his neighbor’s door to alert him of the danger. All seven residents got out safely, including Brandon McCart (AKA Lil B, AKA The Based God, AKA Ysmael’s neighbor) who lost some music and clothing, but is otherwise unscathed. Not eveyrone involved was so lucky, as one firefighter was hospitalised after sustaining a head injury at the site of the two-alarm suspected electrical fire; his current condition is unknown.



Videos by VICE

THE FIRE WILL NOT STOP ME EARTH LOVES US – Lil B A video posted by LIL B “THE BASEDGOD” OFFICIAL (@lilbisgod) on Jan 16, 2015 at 7:00pm PST

“I’m grateful to be alive,” the Based God told the Contra Costa Times. “If that kid didn’t come knocking on my door …” He also shouted out the Contra Costa firefighters for saving him and his neighbors. “”I’ve got to thank the Contra Costa Fire folks for doing such an amazing job keeping it contained,” he said. “They were extraordinary. It could’ve been so much worse than it was. Like I said, I’m grateful to be alive.”

Lil B studio almost just burnt down pray and send him love, his paypal diorpaint@gmail.com support lil b directly! Firefighter love – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 15, 2015

After this happening to me i really understand whats most important that is life, support Lil B directly from now on pain is real – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 15, 2015

Thank you to the contra costa county fire department! For helping and loving me, thanks to the battalion chief and red cross thank u – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 16, 2015

Still in shock about the fire that was not my fault this is a game changer and wake up everyone who does not care about me thank you – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 16, 2015

Clearly, Ysmael had heeded the universe’s call to PROTECT LIL B AT ALL COSTS, and saved his family in the bargain. What were you doing when you were fifteen? Not being even CLOSE to how badass Mateo Ysmael is, that’s what.

Fire crews estimated damages to the unit at $350,000. If you’d like to support Lil B in his time of need, donations may be sent via Paypal to .



The fire will not stop me – Lil B A photo posted by LIL B “THE BASEDGOD” OFFICIAL (@lilbisgod) on Jan 16, 2015 at 6:55pm PST