Lil B’s House Burned Down on Thursday Night, and Fifteen-Year-Old Mateo Ysmael Saved Him

Fifteen-year-old Bay Area resident Mateo Ysmael is a goddamn hero.
Early Thursday morning, Ysmael awoke to the smell of smoke and sight of flames coming through his bedroom wall. He bolted downstairs to lead his family to safety, then started pounding on his neighbor’s door to alert him of the danger. All seven residents got out safely, including Brandon McCart (AKA Lil B, AKA The Based God, AKA Ysmael’s neighbor) who lost some music and clothing, but is otherwise unscathed. Not eveyrone involved was so lucky, as one firefighter was hospitalised after sustaining a head injury at the site of the two-alarm suspected electrical fire; his current condition is unknown.
Videos by VICE
“I’m grateful to be alive,” the Based God told the Contra Costa Times. “If that kid didn’t come knocking on my door …” He also shouted out the Contra Costa firefighters for saving him and his neighbors. “”I’ve got to thank the Contra Costa Fire folks for doing such an amazing job keeping it contained,” he said. “They were extraordinary. It could’ve been so much worse than it was. Like I said, I’m grateful to be alive.”
Clearly, Ysmael had heeded the universe’s call to PROTECT LIL B AT ALL COSTS, and saved his family in the bargain. What were you doing when you were fifteen? Not being even CLOSE to how badass Mateo Ysmael is, that’s what.
Fire crews estimated damages to the unit at $350,000. If you’d like to support Lil B in his time of need, donations may be sent via Paypal to .