Paris Gun Attack – Dispatch One

The first week of 2015 ended tragically when three masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12, including some of France’s most prominent cartoonists, and injuring many more in the deadliest terror attack the country has seen in decades. Despite the perpetrators remaining at large, and France raising its terror alert to the highest level — which has only happened once in the last decade — 100,000 people across France took to the streets in solidarity with the victims.