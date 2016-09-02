Amsterdam Is Sweating

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

The weather in The Netherlands is famously grey and dreary – and this summer was no exception. The temperatures might have been a bit higher than during the rest of the year, but the Dutch still had to whip out their raincoats nearly every day. Even the national weather institute officially confirmed this summer has been “disappointing”.

That all changed last week, when the temperatures suddenly started hovering around 32 degrees. Photographer Latoya van der Meeren went out onto the streets of Amsterdam with her analogue camera to capture the Dutch swimming, sunbathing – and sweating, mostly.

