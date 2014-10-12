PREMIERE: Bad Breeding – Chains

Following their debut single, “Burn This Flag”, which led to them being described as as one of Britain’s “angriest bands”, Bad Breeding have gone a step further with their brand new track “Chains”, which we are premiering above.

In just 1 minute and 46 seconds, Bad Breeding lay waste to your ears with a hurricane of guitars and vicious vocals that carry the same in-your-face power as early Ceremony, Paint It Black or Cerebral Ballzy, but with a uniquely bleak British twist that could only come from growing up somewhere like Stevenage.

In the interest of “removing the commercial partitions between Bad Breeding and the listener,” “Chains” will be self-released via eBay on November 24 as a limited edition 7” vinyl (x200) and available as a free download via soundcloud.

Catch Bad Breeding on tour (*w/ EAGULLS/ ^w/ The Jesus & Mary Chain) throughout October and November:

Tues 14 – The Cookie, Leicester*

Wed 15 – Lennons, Southampton*

Thurs 16 – Cavern, Exeter*

Fri 17 – Green Door Store, Brighton*

Sat 18 – Jericho Tavern, Oxford*

Sun 19 – Esquires, Bedford*

Tues 21 – The Compass, Chester*

Wed 22 – Gullivers, Manchester*

Thurs 23 – Nice N Sleazy – Glasgow*

Fri 24 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (All Years Leaving festival)*

Sat 25 – Simple Things Festival, Bristol*

Thurs 30 – Scala, London*

Fri 31 – London Calling, Paradiso, Amsterdam*

Tues 11 – AB Club, Brussels*

Wed 12 – Kelder Stroomhuis, Eindhoven, Netherlands*

Thurs 13 – Ekko , Utretcht, Netherlands*

Sun 16 – Les In Rocks festival, La Cigale, Paris^

