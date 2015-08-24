Premiere: Palace Winter – “Menton”

Palace Winter quickly clawed their way out of obscurity after uploading just two of their first ever original tracks to Soundcloud. They’ve since signed with Tambourhinoceros and things are in fact looking quite good overall for the duo. On their latest single “Menton” the lads strum their way through six minutes of upbeat sedation, in what’s a pretty unique combination of young Weltschmerzy vocals and the sort of happy-go-lucky synths one might expect of a less emotionally challenged Jean Michel Jarre.

All in all, it’s not unlike coming down from a high.

Videos by VICE

Catch the guys live at Pumpehuset on wednesday. Their debut EP is set to drop sometime later in 2015.

