Premiere: Rangleklods – “lost u”

The Danish electronic duo Pernille Smith-Sivertsen and Esben Nørskov Andersen of Rangleklods are finally back with some much anticipated new music after their epic debut in 2013 with Beekeeper. We present to you the heart pumping first single, “lost u”, off their upcoming album straitjacket – out May 18th. “lost u” explores the desperate release of suppressed grief that stems from two beautifully androgynous young lovers realising they are drifting apart. The chaotic video resonates with the arpeggiator driven beat while Pernille’s ethereal voice conveys the kind of sadness which pierces your soul when you get bored of banging your high school sweetheart and start to explore the overwhelming task of rubbing your genitals elsewhere.

The band will be touring around the US and Europe promoting the new album so if you haven’t seen them live before take this opportunity to be wowed by the Scandinavian perfection that is Rangleklods.

Videos by VICE

Tour dates so far:

Mar 17-22 – Sxsw 2015 – Austin, Texas – US

Mar 17 – Highland Lounge – Austin, Texas – US

Mar 18 – German Haus, Austin, Texas, US

Mar 19 – International Day Stage, Texas, US

Mar 27 – Train – Aarhus – DK

Apr 02 – Pitstop – Kolding – DK

Apr 03 – Skraaen – Aalborg – DK

Apr 04 – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen – DK

May 07 – Exil – Zürich – CH

May 08 – Fluc + Fluc Wanne – Vienna – AT

May 09 – Kulturmaskinen – Odense – DK

May 10 – Knust – Hamburg – DE

May 11 – FZW – Dortmund – DE

May 12 – Nürnberg – Nürnberg – DE

May 13 – Schräglage – Stuttgart – DE

May 14 – Bang Bang – Berlin – DE

May 21 – Moritzbastei – Leipzig – DE

May 22-24 – Maifeld Derby Festival – Mannheim – DE

May 23 – Ekko – Uttrecht – NL

May 26 – The Lexington – London – UK

May 30 – Blå – Oslo – NO

Jun 05-06 – Lunatic Festival – Lüneburg – DE

Jun 25-27 – Kløften Festival – Haderslev – DK

Jul 30 – Aug 01 – Danmarks Grimmeste… – Brabrand – DK