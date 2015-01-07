PREMIERE: Saskilla and Wiley Get Reflective on “Forever”

Towards the end of 2014, we celebrated Grime Week, during which we assessed the resurgence of the most honest and unforgiving sound London’s ever had. Seasoned MC Saskilla, one of the faces of rowdy grime collective Nu Brand Flexx, says “fuck that”, it’s gonna be grime’s YEAR in 2015.

The “Gash By The Hour” man throws down that sentiment, alongside a reflective Wiley, on his new track “Forever”, firing bars like “If grime was a plane, I designed the wings” over the ascending astral synths and frenzied percussion of Darq E Freaker’s slick and thrumming production.

Listen to the premiere below.