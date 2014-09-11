PREMIERE: Slaves – “Hey”

Slaves could be one of the best live bands in Britain right now. When we saw them at The Great Escape we described the frontman as “like Ray Winstone but actually funny” and talked about their song “Girl Fight” which lasts for sixteen seconds.

The band are a two-piece and their live-show is like riding an exhilirating thrill ride: two men stand in front of you, one playing the drums, one playing the guitar, both cracking jokes, both looking dapper. Sweat dripping down their faces. Eyes wide. The main takeaway, though, is that Slaves play fucking loud; a trait also apparent in “Hey”, their latest single, which has been given a brand new shiny video.

Videos by VICE

Shot by the legendary Roger Sargent – who made the brilliant Fat White Family bumhole video and takes almost every good photo you’ve seen in a music publication – the video features Laurie and Isaac shouting at you down a camera lense. Because they can describe it better than me, here’s what the band have to say:

“Hey” has quite a loose theme and the lyrics jump from one place to another. With an intense breakdown and half time section the song for me is quite a confusing one without a direct message. We wanted a video that represented this. A man coming undone on a night out. Unsure of what is happening to him; a loose plot of people messing with his instincts”.

So, there you have it. Now you know what you’re looking at with your eyes. Enjoy the video above and catch them on tour in the UK with Jamie T, this Autumn, at the following dates:

Thu 30 Oct O2 Academy Bristol

Fri 31 Oct O2 Guildhall Southampton

Sat 1 Nov UEA Norwich

Mon 3 Nov O2 Academy Newcastle

Tue 4 Nov Rock City Nottingham

Fri 7 Nov Academy Manchester

Sat 8 Nov O2 Academy Leeds

Mon 10 Nov Barrowlands Glasgow

Tue 11 Nov Barrowlands Glasgow

Thu 13 Nov O2 Academy Birmingham

Fri 14 Nov Alexandra Palace London

Mon 17 Nov Academy Manchester

Tue 18 Nov Liverpool Liverpool