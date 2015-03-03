PREMIERE: Two Gallants – “Incidental”

Late last year we were stoked to premiere the first track from Two Gallants’ recently released record We Are Undone (via ATO), and above is their video for scuzz-pop single “Incidental,” which finds the SF duo on typically fiery form.

Produced and edited by their long-term collaborator and pal Alex Safdie the video features stop motion animated robo-skeleton versions of the duo, courtesy of Kangmin Kim, who they call “extremely talented.” Yup, agreed. Two Gallants are currently in the midst of a never-ending tour. Catch them while you can and check out some behind the scenes pics from the labor-intensive shoot below. Fiddly.



Two Gallants Tour Dates



March 3 /// Amsterdam, Netherlands /// Paradiso Noord

March 5 /// Paris, France /// La Maroquinerie

March 6 /// Lausanne, Switzerland /// Les Docks

March 7 /// Zurich, Switzerland /// Rote Fabrik (Clubraum)

March 8 /// Munich, Germany /// Theaterfabrik

March 9 /// Vienna, Austria /// WUK

March 11 /// Berlin, Germany /// SO36

March 12 /// Hamburg, Germany /// Uebel & Gefährlich

March 13 /// Copenhagen, Denmark /// Pumpehuset

April 16 /// Portland, OR /// Aladdin Theater

April 17 /// Vancouver, BC /// Electric Owl**

April 18 /// Seattle, WA /// Tractor Tavern

April 20 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The State Room**

April 21 /// Denver, CO /// The Bluebird Theater**

April 22 /// Omaha, NE /// Reverb Lounge**

April 23 /// Minneapolis, MN /// 7th St. Entry**

April 24 /// Chicago, IL /// Lincoln Hall**

April 25 /// Pontiac, MI /// The Pike Room at The Crofoot**

April 27 /// Toronto, ON /// The Garrison**

April 28 /// Montreal, QC /// Casa Del Popolo**

April 29 /// Boston, MA /// Brighton Music Hall**

May 1 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Johnny Brenda’s**

May 2 /// Washington, DC /// Rock & Roll Hotel**

May 3 /// Charlottesville, VA /// The Southern**

May 4 /// Carrboro, NC /// Cat’s Cradle**

May 5 /// Asheville, NC /// The Mothlight**

May 6 /// Nashville, TN /// The High Watt

May 8 /// Atlanta, GA /// Shaky Knees Music Festival**

May 9 /// New Orleans, LA /// Gasa Gasa**

May 10 /// Houston, TX /// Fitzgerald’s**

May 11 /// Dallas, TX /// Three Links**

May 12 /// Austin, TX /// Red 7**

May 14 /// Tucson, AZ /// Club Congress**

May 15 /// San Diego, CA /// Soda Bar**

May 16 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Roxy Theatre**

** with Blank Range