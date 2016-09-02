Rebel Rabbis

VICE embeds with the London branch of the Neturei Karta, a group of controversial Ultra Orthodox Jews who campaign against Zionism and for the immediate dismantling of the state of Israel.

Because of their unusual views, and support of people like ex-Iranian president Ahmadinejad and groups like the Hungarian far-right Jobbik party, other Jewish people often label them as extremists.

Reporter Milène Larsson goes behind the closed doors of this secretive community to understand why this Jewish groupopenly burn Israeli flags and join Palestinians protesting Israeli occupation.