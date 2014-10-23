VICE
Editions

Newsletters

On the Road to Nowhere

By

Share:
PHOTOGRAPHY: STYLIST:

Videos by VICE

Producers:
Photographer’s assistant: Fashion Editor: Hand Prints:

Models: Erik F and Lisa B at Stockholmsgruppen, Movits Lenninger, Rasmus Kalen and Henry Vesterlund at Nisch Management, Beata Holmgren, Astrid Wesstrom and Artis the dog

American Apparel boxers; Diesel boxers; American Apparel swimming trunks

Zara shawl

NN.07/No Nationality trousers

Ralph Lauren shirt, Levi’s jeans

Wood Wood T-shirt, Levi’s jeans, American Apparel boxers

Carhartt sweater; NN.07/No Nationality sweater

Hilfiger Denim sweater; Levi’s jeans

Wood Wood shirt, Beyond Retro trousers

Beyond Retro trousers, Wood Wood T-shirt; American Apparel bodysuit; Beyond Retro jeans

Morley sweater, Dockers shorts, H&M shoes; Vans sweater, Edwin jeans, Vans shoes

Tommy Hilfiger sweater, Calvin Klein jeans, Converse shoes; NN. 07/No Nationality trousers

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE