Photos from the Front Lines of the Ukraine Conflict

Michela A. G. Iaccarino spent two years in Ukraine documenting the conflict between Russian-supported separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces. Though a ceasefire agreement was signed last year, fighting still breaks out sporadically, as shown in VICE’s magazine story on the foreign right-wing nationalists who have come here for a taste of war. These images, from Iaccarino’s project Borderland: The War in the Ukraine, show the quiet moments in between battles, moments where soldiers and civilians let their roles slip.