Oh Yeah Baby! Tei Shi Drops New Track “Go Slow”



Tei Shi shot by Tan Camera at SXSW 2015.



The musical unicorn that is Tei Shi just dropped a new tune off her forthcoming Verde EP (out 3.14). It premiered last night – courtesy of tastemaker radio DJ Annie Mac – and now you can listen to “Go Slow” in all its synthy-sparkle below. Wednesday is now officially wonderful. Thanks babes!

Tei Shi North American Tour Dates

Videos by VICE

4.25.15 – DC9 – Washington, DC

4.27.15 – Great Scott – Allston, MA *

4.29.15 – The Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *

4.30.15 – MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA

5.1.15 – MIT – Boston, MA

5.2.15 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC

5.8.15 – Popscene – San Francisco, CA ^

5.9.15 – Lyrics Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

5.11.15 – School Night – Los Angeles, CA ^

6.12.15 – Bestival Toronto Island 2015 – Toronto, ON

8.7.15 – Squamish Valley Music Festival 2015 – Squamish, BC

* w/ Shy Girls

^ w/ Lapsley

UK / European Tour Dates

5.14.15 – The Great Escape 2015 – Brighton, UK

5.15.15 – Beursschouwburg – Brussels, Belgium

5.17.15 – London Calling Festival 2015 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

5.19.15 – Pop Up du Label – Paris, France

5.22.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Manchester, UK

5.23.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Bristol, UK

5.24.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Nottingham, UK

6.2.15 – O2 Academy Bournemouth – London, UK

6.3.15 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

6.6.15 – Field Day 2015 – London, UK

6.7.15 – The Parklife Weekender 2015 – Manchester, UK