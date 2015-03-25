Oh Yeah Baby! Tei Shi Drops New Track “Go Slow”

Tei Shi shot by Tan Camera at SXSW 2015.
The musical unicorn that is Tei Shi just dropped a new tune off her forthcoming Verde EP (out 3.14). It premiered last night – courtesy of tastemaker radio DJ Annie Mac – and now you can listen to “Go Slow” in all its synthy-sparkle below. Wednesday is now officially wonderful. Thanks babes!
Tei Shi North American Tour Dates
4.25.15 – DC9 – Washington, DC
4.27.15 – Great Scott – Allston, MA *
4.29.15 – The Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *
4.30.15 – MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA
5.1.15 – MIT – Boston, MA
5.2.15 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC
5.8.15 – Popscene – San Francisco, CA ^
5.9.15 – Lyrics Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
5.11.15 – School Night – Los Angeles, CA ^
6.12.15 – Bestival Toronto Island 2015 – Toronto, ON
8.7.15 – Squamish Valley Music Festival 2015 – Squamish, BC
* w/ Shy Girls
^ w/ Lapsley
UK / European Tour Dates
5.14.15 – The Great Escape 2015 – Brighton, UK
5.15.15 – Beursschouwburg – Brussels, Belgium
5.17.15 – London Calling Festival 2015 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
5.19.15 – Pop Up du Label – Paris, France
5.22.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Manchester, UK
5.23.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Bristol, UK
5.24.15 – Dot to Dot Festival 10th Birthday 2015 – Nottingham, UK
6.2.15 – O2 Academy Bournemouth – London, UK
6.3.15 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
6.6.15 – Field Day 2015 – London, UK
6.7.15 – The Parklife Weekender 2015 – Manchester, UK