Daily Horoscope: April 3, 2025

Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon conjoin under Gemini, helping to promote free thinking, creative problem-solving, and greater adaptability. Considering the celestial traffic jam that is still well underway on the cusp of Pisces and Aries with Saturn, Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune, this conjunction’s positive energy will prove all the more beneficial. The stars emphasize the importance of keeping an open mind, even when that means foregoing your usual way of doing things and trying something new. (A tense square between Mars and Eris suggests this might be easier said than done. Don’t let the challenge dissuade you from the goal.) How will your sign fare, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Eris under Cancer and your celestial domain increases the likelihood of rebellious, even spiteful, behavior. Take some time to analyze your intentions thoughtfully. Are you rooting your actions in pride or love? The two can feel eerily similar in the heat of the moment, Aries. The stars urge you to proceed cautiously.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde’s favorable sextile with Uranus under Pisces and your celestial domain is indicative of greater adaptability and innovation, which can be especially helpful for someone as prone to stubbornness as you, Taurus. Give yourself time to acclimate to new ideas and perspectives under this positive alignment. You might need more time to process information before you see the big picture.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon conjoin under your sign today, boosting motivation to start laying the groundwork for future goals and dreams. It’s never too early to get your ducks in a row, Gemini. Under this potent combination, the stars push you to take stock of what resources you have and, more importantly, which ones you still need.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s combination with Jupiter in Gemini lends itself to creative problem-solving and adaptable thinking. Now is not the time to hold on to old ideas and perspectives, Cancer. They might be comfortable and familiar, but those attributes don’t directly translate to being correct and productive. The stars suggest it’s time to make room for someone or something new.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a positive sextile with the conjunction of Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon, offering an extra boost of good energy. The Sun’s placement in Aries has been turning up the heat on our passion and vigor. Under this favorable sextile, the stars seem to be giving you the green light to go after what you want.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde continues its long-held conjunction with Venus retrograde on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. As frustrating as this sticky alignment’s influence over your daily life might feel, consider its lengthy tenure a cosmic blessing. The more time you have to deal with this conflict, the more time you inherently have to learn from it. That’s your silver lining, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your retrograde ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Uranus serves as a gentle nudge toward healthy rebellion and defiance of the status quo. Considering Makemake retrograde’s ongoing placement under your sign, this defiance might be best served by going against the expectations you or others have placed on yourself. It’s time to rethink this path of martyrdom you’ve been walking, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde in your sign offers an interesting complement to the conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and Jupiter under Gemini. The latter alignment encourages creative problem-solving and adaptable thinking. Meanwhile, Haumea retrograde has been forcing you to dig deeper and listen to your inner voice. Perhaps it’s time to throw out your old tricks and try on something new, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and the waxing crescent Moon conjoin under Gemini today, encouraging flexible thinking and innovative problem-solving. Now’s your chance to show off your improv skills, Sagittarius. You can’t always control the outcome. But you do have control over how you react and adapt to your circumstances. Focus on the resources you have, not the ones you might be missing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Uranus and trine with Mars all point to positive, productive energy, Capricorn. As trying as the nearby retrograde conjunctions of Venus and Mercury might prove to be on your relationships and professional life, all cosmic signs suggest you are well-equipped with fortitude, patience, and perseverance. Stay the course, and prosperity is sure to follow.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ placement in Taurus makes a somewhat challenging contrast to the conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and Jupiter under Gemini. While the Moon pushes us toward new paths we hadn’t yet considered taking, the possibility increases of your ego taking offense to the directional shift. You mustn’t underestimate your need to learn, Aquarius. No one has all the answers.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing square between Ceres and Jupiter under your sign and Gemini is now joined by the waxing crescent Moon, which joins Jupiter in a fleeting but potent conjunction under the latter air sign. Under this powerful alignment, the cosmos urges you to reconsider what you need to take care of yourself. Why settle for the bare minimum, Pisces?

