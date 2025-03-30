Weekly Horoscope: March 30-April 5

The potent celestial traffic jam happening on the cusp of Pisces and Aries continues this week. Neptune slowly crosses paths with the conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde as the latter combination moves further into Pisces into another conjunction with disciplinarian Saturn. Challenges surrounding these planetary retrogrades will continue in the final days of their respective periods. Both Mercury and Venus will return direct soon, but not before we receive the full extent of their cosmic guidance, stargazer.

Meanwhile, Eris and Chiron move closer into conjunction under Aries in tandem with the Sun. Learning from old mistakes and taking the high road will become more difficult under this alignment. It might become more tempting to act against your own best interests. Remember that the strength of a temptation doesn’t negate its negative consequences with equal power. As the old adage goes, two wrongs don’t make a right. Allow your past to educate you.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s square with Chiron continues this week, as does its far more harmonious trine with the conjunction of Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Saturn. Mars’ positive alignment to the latter combination points to courage in the face of retrograde-related hardships. But be wary, Aries. This bravery can quickly evolve into recklessness if you’re not careful.

The ongoing sextile between Mars and Uranus suggests an innovative and bold spirit. Uranus also conjures feelings of rebellion and, in more severe cases, spite. Your cosmic alignment has considerable power to swing one way toward the positive or negative. Despite what your ego might try to tell you, you have far more power to determine which way the pendulum swings than you think.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde continues its conjunction with Mercury retrograde under Pisces. By the end of the week, Saturn will join the mix, focusing attention on matters of discipline, responsibility, and traditions. Paternal relationships, literal or just in feeling, might become challenging or unstable. Your ruling planet will be ending its retrograde period soon. But there are lessons to find yet, Taurus.

Fortunately, a favorable sextile between this potent combination and Uranus, currently flying under your sign, points to greater creativity and innovation. When other people see a brick wall, they see an impassable obstacle. When you see a brick wall, you see a challenge for your stubborn streak to break through. The stars urge you to have faith in your strength.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet continues its powerful conjunction with Venus retrograde in Pisces, a combination that Saturn joins by the end of the week. In the final days of Mercury’s retrograde period, greater conflict is likely to arise. Saturn’s influence in this alignment helps boost discipline and motivation to tackle challenges head-on. You can’t expect other people to take up these causes for you, Gemini.

Meanwhile, Jupiter and Ceres hold firm in their square under your sign and Pisces. The latter dwarf planet’s governance over how we nurture ourselves and accept care from others suggests a need to reevaluate what you’re giving and receiving from your close relationships. Are there areas in your life that feel like they’re lacking support?

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Mars and two dwarf planets, Eris and Chiron, continue their challenging square under your celestial domain and Aries. Problem areas in intimate relationships will come front and center under this revealing alignment. With assertive Mars’ tense relationship to two dwarf planets governing our rebellious nature and vulnerable soft sides, respectively, acting impulsively and emotionally is likely.

Be careful not to put all your faith in one belief too quickly, Cancer. The waxing crescent Moon isn’t for major change; it’s for preparation. As tempting as it might be to try and bypass this necessary step, the cosmos urges you to slow down, lest you miss a critical piece of information. Take some time to gather your thoughts before acting.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body moves out of its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde and moves into a conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries. This fiery alignment acts like a cosmic mirror reflecting our negative qualities and potential trouble spots in areas of communication and emotional processing. This combination doesn’t guarantee disaster. But it does serve as a helpful reminder that not everything should be taken as personally as we might like to think.

The need to separate the ego’s fantasy from your external self’s reality becomes stronger over the weekend when the first-quarter Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun. Under this tense relationship, unexpected goodbyes and unpleasant conflict might become likelier. Wearing your heart on your sleeve can be dangerous, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde and Venus retrograde continue their conjunction under Pisces, crossing paths and switching places with Neptune as they move closer toward a conjunction with disciplinarian Saturn. This cosmic alignment raises opportunities to practice your discipline and responsibility upkeep. Fortunately, this combination’s fortuitous trine with assertive Mars paints a positive picture. You’re on the right path.

Knowing exactly when and how to handle the conflicts in your life might take longer than you anticipated. But that’s okay, Virgo. You can’t rush the right solution. Give it time to marinate and come forth naturally. If you have to force it to make it to work, then perhaps that’s your sign that it was never going to.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde hold their conjunction, these two regressive planets move toward another combination with Saturn. This alignment coincides with the weakening of the Sun’s direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your sign, respectively. Your cosmic forecast’s sequence of events hints at upcoming challenges ahead. It also suggests you’re ready for them.

Venus, Mercury, and Saturn’s conjunction forms a harmonious trine with assertive Mars under Cancer. The red planet’s placement in emotional Cancer increases our confidence in expressing and advocating for our feelings. You mustn’t assume other people will anticipate your needs and wishes and work to fulfill them without you asking, just because you would do it for them. Your standards are yours, not theirs, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde under Taurus and your sign early in the week. As the lunar phase calls you to plan, prepare, and look ahead at your upcoming goals and ambitions, Haumea retrograde strengthens your connection to your inner voice. What we want to do in life is rarely as hard a question as our pride would lead us to believe, Scorpio.

The only reason we pretend we don’t know the answer is because of the reality that we might not get what we want if we acknowledge that we want it. But isn’t the alternative, which is to not say anything and still not get what we want, just as bad?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Ceres continue their challenging square under Gemini and Pisces. Your ruling planet typically conjures prosperity and good fortune. Considering Ceres’ governance lies over how we accept help from others and offer the same support in return, it stands to reason that this cosmic forecast is inviting you to rethink what real generosity, compassion, and friendship can look like. There are countless forms.

It isn’t always your job only to find people with the same parameters as you. On the contrary, sometimes it’s better to stop talking, listen, and let them tell you what they want. Assumptions, no matter how well-intentioned, are still assumptions. There’s far less conflict when you talk about something in person, Sagittarius. Have courage.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet joins the potent conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde under Pisces, raising issues in communication, financial investments, and self-esteem. Under this somewhat confusing alignment, it might become more tempting to fall for falsehoods and grow comfortable in mistruths. Just because something is easy to believe doesn’t necessarily make it true.

The stars urge you to use greater discretion this week. Venus and Mercury retrograde will return direct in the coming days. But this forecast suggests you still have some pertinent life lessons to take from this cosmic period. Keep your eyes and heart open, Capricorn. Not everything in life is exactly how it seems. Don’t underestimate your ability to fool yourself into believing something that isn’t true.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Uranus, in the middle of the week. This celestial combination’s placement in Taurus suggests it’s time to hunker down and start paying attention to your immediate environment. You’ve spent so much time exploring and broadening your horizons, which is great. But now, the cosmos recommends bringing things closer to home. There are great treasures to find even within the confines of what feels comfortable and familiar.

A favorable sextile between Uranus and Mars boosts courage to assert yourself and go after what you want. Zoom in your focus. Casting a wide net has its benefits. But you run the risk of catching a lot of junk you’ll end up having to throw back, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune switches places with the conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde as your ruling planet moves further into Aries and the latter combination moves further into your celestial domain. As these planetary bodies cross, conflict in close relationships, financial instability, or poor self-image might start to feel more prevalent in your day-to-day life. This isn’t a guarantee for disaster ahead, Pisces. This is simply an invitation to start troubleshooting these problems.

Meanwhile, Jupiter and Ceres maintain their challenging square under Gemini and your sign. Under this alignment, the stars encourage you to consider what you give in your relationships versus what you get back. Indeed, it looks like it’s time to recalibrate those scales and find a better balance.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.