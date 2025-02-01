Pisces, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For romantic, dreamy, and intuitive Pisces: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

Your ruling planet, Neptune, starts the month of February in two significant conjunctions with Venus and the waxing crescent Moon. This potent combination occurs under your celestial domain, increasing its tangible effects on your daily life. Remember, Pisces: this combination of Venus and Neptune can be a beautiful but dangerous mix. Venus’ domain over love and finances and Neptune’s domain over creativity and imagination can open new doors and inspire novel pathways to success. However, it comes with potential downfalls, too.

Neptune is notoriously tricky, often pushing romanticism over the edge into delusion. With your ruling planet influencing Venus’ governance over matters of the heart and wallet, it becomes easier for these temptations to lead you astray. Pay close attention to what resources these investments ask of you. Nothing worth keeping in your life will drain you to the point of having no motivation. If you feel like it’s zapping your life force, then perhaps it’s time to reassess how much time and energy you’re giving it. You don’t necessarily have to get rid of these exhaustive parts of your life completely. It’s all about finding balance.

The stars set the stage for greater prosperity on February 4 when Jupiter returns direct in Gemini. This long-held retrograde period directed aspirational expansion inward, encouraging the adoption of new ideas and perspectives in order to grow and evolve on an internal level. With Jupiter resuming its normal path, the stars gently shift this energy outward. How can you use your newfound wisdom to navigate the world around you? Don’t underestimate your ability to inspire others, stargazer.

Tensions that begin to bubble around February 6 start to ease by February 10 as the waxing gibbous Moon moves through various alignments with your ruling planet. The most fortuitous of these aspects takes place on the 10th when the Moon and Neptune form a positive trine. Emotional clarity increases during this time, making it easier not only to understand your feelings but also to express them to others. This will be especially critical under the full Moon in Leo on February 12.

A full Moon naturally brings feelings of greater sensitivity, deeper intuition, and emotional resolve. Considering this month’s full Moon’s placement in proud, sociable Leo, this celestial event signals toward greater self-awareness and identity. Proceed cautiously through this powerful event, Pisces. Leo’s influence on the Moon has the potential to open communicative pathways and deepen your understanding of yourself and others. It can also manifest as vanity or a tendency to take things personally that you shouldn’t. Leaning on a trusted loved one can help you forge through choppy waters a bit more easily.

Communicative Mercury enters your celestial domain two days later, on February 14, further intensifying the connection between your subconscious and conscious selves. Mercury’s flight through Pisces will bring with it an intense curiosity and motivation to explore the unknown. Now is an ideal time for digging deep and leaving no stone unturned. Just because you have intellectual Mercury under your sign doesn’t mean you’re immune to Neptune’s trickery. Avoid leaning on assumptions during this time, Pisces. If you have a question, then ask it. If something doesn’t feel right, figure out why. The questions you have are far less burdensome than your anxiety is leading you to believe.

A subsequent opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and your ruling planet on February 15 calls you to put these revelations to work in your favor. This particular lunar phase encourages release and finality. The waning gibbous phase is one of the last opportunities to rid yourself of unnecessary burdens or pressures before the restorative shadow of the new Moon falls across our earthly vantage point.

Pisces season begins on February 18 when the ego-driven Sun crosses over into your celestial domain. The Sun’s placement in Pisces will increase feelings of self-reflection, intuition, and romanticism. This cosmic season is ripe for shadow work, calling you to confront your innermost desires and fears head-on. Just be careful not to get so caught up in your internal environment that you forget about the world going on around you. Juggling both requires a delicate balance. Moreover, this balance isn’t one you’re guaranteed to achieve each time. If you drop the ball, simply shake yourself off and try again.

Of course, doing so is often easier said than done. A tense square between the waning crescent Moon and Neptune suggests one of those “drop the ball” moments will come shortly after the start of Pisces season. Keep in mind that this discomfort is temporary. Allow yourself to feel the emotions associated with this setback without letting them dominate your entire being. Eventually, these feelings will pass. Make sure they don’t take your sense of identity with them when they go.

Another major shift occurs on February 24 when Mars finally returns direct in Cancer. Mars’ retrograde period has been zapping energy, decreasing motivation, and stalling personal and professional progress for weeks. Now that this fiery red planet is resuming its normal path through the cosmos, the opposite will begin to occur. Motivation will return, and things will feel as if they’re moving at a much quicker pace. It might be tempting to sprint forward after feeling sluggish for so long. But just like you can’t run a full marathon with no training, you can’t expect yourself to have the stamina for an all-out sprint after taking it easy. Give yourself room to adjust, Pisces. You have more time than you think.

Your celestial domain plays an important role in the final days of the month as a nearly dark Moon enters your domain on February 27. The Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase the following day, calling you to slow down and assess the events of the past several weeks. Wisdom is far and away the greatest gift the cosmos could gift you. But if you never take the time to reflect on what’s happened to you, these lessons are far less likely to sink in for good. Your future self will be grateful that you took the time to reflect, process, and evolve.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.