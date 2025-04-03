5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drinking Apple Juice Allegedly Spiked With Meth

A Florida mom is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter after her child allegedly drank meth-laced apple juice. In a Facebook post, the Riviera Beach Police said that, on March 23, they responded to a report of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found paramedics treating a 5-year-old boy. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the boy’s mom, Heather F. Opsincs, “had left the child alone in the hotel room, where the child was able to access and ingest methamphetamine.”

According to an arrest report obtained by NBC News, responding officers met with a babysitter. The sitter witnessed the boy spitting out a sip of apple juice because it “tasted weird,” per the outlet.

The boy soon began to shiver and shake, became cold to the touch, started to sweat, and developed a rash, the outlet reported. When the babysitter saw the boy still with his head tilted down, they began administering CPR, per the outlet.

The child, the outlet reported, proceeded to vomit “black stuff” and experience seizure-like symptoms.

The boy was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition. However, he later died from his injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The outlet reported that, Opsincs, 37, denied taking drugs. However, she failed a field drug test and tested positive for methamphetamines twice. The child likewise tested positive for meth, according to the outlet.

Additionally, the outlet reported, officers found six glass cylinder pipes that tested positive for meth in the apartment, which was described as “unkempt” and “rather deplorable.”

Opsincs was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, where she’s currently being held on $100,000 bond, arrest records show.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the Facebook post read. “The Riviera Beach Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time.”