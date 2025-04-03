Gen Z Is Reviving the ‘Trashy’ Tattoo Millennials Tried to Forget

Once dismissed as a cringey relic of Y2K girlhood, the lower back tattoo is officially back. Much like crop tops, cargo pants, and tiny butterfly clips, Millennials did it first…yet Gen Z is doing it better. Gen Z is reclaiming the “tramp stamp” with intention, turning what was once slut-shamed into a symbol of empowerment and personal style.

According to tattoo artists across the UK and US, demand for lower back tattoos is booming again among younger people. “The lower back tattoo is making a comeback with 19 to 27-year-olds, who weren’t old enough for it the first time around,” said Adam Turley of Vagabond Tattoo in Hackney. “We’re still seeing butterflies, florals, and twists on tribal designs, but the reinventions are softer, smaller, and far more intricate.”

Videos by VICE

Gen Z Is Reclaiming the Tramp Stamp in the Name of Feminine Power

Gone are the thick tribal bands of the early 2000s. Today’s tramp stamps look more like dainty phrases, celestial symbols, and minimal linework etched with thin needles. “Delicately sprawled phrases with thinner needles look great and are becoming a classic of our time. We’re doing 10 a week of that style all over the body,” Turley added.

Let’s not forget: millennials did this first. We walked so Gen Z could get fine-line tattoos that don’t look like a Hot Topic clearance rack. After the initial boom in the late ’90s and early 2000s, the trend crashed hard. “Back then, a lot of people were getting it done, but I saw requests for the lower-back tattoo vanish,” said Brian Keith Thompson of Body Electric. “No one was getting them anymore by, I’d say, 2008 to 2010.”

Of course, the “tramp stamp” label itself is part of what killed the trend in the first place—a not-so-PC term that turned the tattoo into a misogynistic punchline. But Gen Z has no time for that kind of policing. With this revival, the lower back tattoo is less about seduction and more about self-expression. It’s cute, nostalgic, and a little tongue-in-cheek—which is kind of the whole point.

What was once labeled trashy is now just…ideal tattoo real estate. And Gen Z is not afraid to put their mark on it.