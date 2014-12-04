The Rap Monument, Volume 1 By Noisey Staff December 4, 2014, 5:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Today on the Rap Monument, Pusha T, Retch, and Bryant Dope take on Hudson Mohawke’s monster beats. Watch the verses below. Tagged:Bryant Dope, Clipse, hennessey, Music, New music, Noisey, Pusha T, rap monument, Retch Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Facts About David Bowie You May Not Have Known 01.14.16 By Gavin Haynes ‘Ecco the Dolphin’ Is the Most Terrifying Game I’ve Ever Played 10.28.15 By Andy McDonald Author Douglas Coupland on Growing Up Drug-Agnostic in a Global Pot Capital 09.02.15 By Douglas Coupland Bro, Listen to the Kids: The 2015 VMAs Tried Way Too Damn Hard 08.31.15 By Craig Jenkins