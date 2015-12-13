The Real ‘X-Files’?

In this documentary, VICE meets up with Joe Nickell, a longtime paranormal investigator who’s been called the real-life Agent Scully. We travel with him to Roswell, New Mexico, on the anniversary of the famous 1947 UFO crash to talk to believers, skeptics, and UFO witnesses alike to see if the truth is really out there.

