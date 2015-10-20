The Trailer for Our New Film ‘Unicorns’

When a charismatic former alcoholic named Shaft has his life changed by Burning Man, he realises that he actually identifies as a unicorn. No longer able to face the monotony of work and life in the real world, he decides to form a polyamorous and hedonistic movement with other like-minded unicorns.

Donning glittery horns and galloping through London’s cold streets, Shaft’s unicorns set about trying to create a free-love utopia.

But as the unicorn revolution begins to clash with the realities of life and love, some of the “glampede” become disillusioned. Shaft’s dream begins to crumble, hearts are broken, and we soon discover the real reason that everyone decided to become unicorns in the first place.

Is this the hedonistic, free love revolution we were promised in the Sixties, re-imagined for a generation of white collar creatives? Or is it as fake as the unicorn horns they wear: a desperate and clever ploy by Shaft to escape his own inner loneliness by starting a hedonistic cult?