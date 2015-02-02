Yung Gutted’s ‘Inhuman Pt. 2’ Is Dark and Introspective R&B

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class=”redactor-invisible-space”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Antonio Hernandez, a.k.a. Yung Gutted, is a young dude from Brooklyn whose first EP of dark lo-fi beats, Internet Graveyard Vol. 1, landed him on bills with Ratking and earned him and his crew, Nocturnal Sons Posse, gushing praise from Pigeons and Planes and Dazed. Internet Graveyard Vol. 1 made some nice nods to the legendary early Three Six Mafia tapes, but Antonio has fully refined his sound on the forthcoming Towers 2 EP, released by London-based label Earnest Endeavors.

This track, “Inhuman Pt. 2,” features vocals by Antonio’s brother, Carlos, who’s made waves recently as the frontman of Ava Luna. It’s dark and introspective R&B, just as well-suited to sex as it is to chain-smoking at your dining room table and wondering how things got so messed up.

Listen to more Yung Gutted via Earnest Endeavors.

