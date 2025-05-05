Eat Your Opponents?! Yes, I’m Fascinated With This Vore-Themed Gacha Strategy Anime Game

Did you ever play Final Fantasy Tactics and scream, “WHY CAN’T I JUST EAT MY OPPONENTS?!” Personally, I can’t say I have. I was never a Tactics fan to begin with. However! For years now, I’ve seen an interesting vore-themed gacha strategy game floating around itch.io. And while the game is undeniably fetish fuel in nature, it’s honestly quite good. In fact, it’s so well designed, I recommend giving the game a try yourself, just to see whether it clicks with you.

Especially if you’re into, well, uh, vore.

Vore-themed anime strategy game?!

Screenshot: Cyrk

Vessel Tactics is a “turn-based strategy RPG inspired by a certain tactical series and mobile gacha games,” developer Cyrk writes on the game’s itch.io page. Like a vore isekai, players are dropped into a world where monstrous women and android girls can swallow each other whole, digesting their squirming prey in their bellies. Yes, same-size vore plays a major role in this game, down to the strategy gameplay, which features enemy units that can be attacked or devoured. Stomach gurgles, burping, flirty comments about consumed prey, breast expansion from digesting your meals, everything vore fans know and love is in here. There’s even a massage mechanic where units can rub each other’s bellies.

“Each unit has a certain stomach capacity, and will lose speed and movement for each other unit they swallow. Units can swallow other units up to one above their capacity, at which point they will become immobilized,” the game’s itch.io page notes. “Units will become easier to vore the lower their HP is. If a predator’s HP is reduced to 0, all units inside them will be freed and they will no longer be able to move or resist vore.”

‘Vessel Tactics’ isn’t just a kink game. It’s a real strategy title

I’ve played a bit of Vessel Tactics, and like vertical shoot-’em-up ButtKnight, there’s more than just fetish content to this game. The strategy mechanics are clearly well thought out. On my first playthrough, I streamed the lamia mission to my Discord. Teasing my fans with the various vore elements seen throughout the game (given most of my VTuber content is, you know, giantess vore-themed). I wrongly assumed the mission would be relatively easy. As if Vessel Tactics was nothing but a vore game with a strategy veneer. You know, one built to get people to see a lot of women eat a lot of other women.

No doubt, Vessel Tactics fundamentally exists for vore fans. But to my utter embarrassment, I mismanaged my team completely during my first Vessel Tactics mission. I saw all my units devoured one by one, helpless to the voracious enemies that pounced on my team. I was legitimately surprised the game had bested me. It was as if Vessel Tactics had challenged my misconception in one playthrough, revealing to me that this game isn’t just about the vore fetish. Rather, it also sets out to provide a legitimate strategy experience in its own right.

Screenshot: Cyrk

“[Vessel Tactics] seeks to create gameplay which is not only interesting and fun. But where vore scenarios occur naturally and reward the player,” the game’s description states. “Despite the gacha theming, this will be a standalone single-player game with no microtransactions.”

yummy, yummy

Of course, what I love most about Vessel Tactics is all its simple quality of life additions. You can choose your Commander’s name and gender. You can earn characters through a gacha system and upgrade them over time by feeding other characters to them. There are different art assets reflecting different units’ mid-vore status. From carrying swallowed prey in their swollen guts, to having their breasts enlarged after successfully consuming another. There are even various vore-based attacks; in one case, the catgirl scientist Schrodinger can accidentally feed herself to her enemies.

Love or hate the fetish at the center of the game, Vessel Tactics is passionate about vore. Cyrk has clearly thought out the various ways the kink can work for the perfect consuming tactical strategy experience. Of course, don’t take my word for it. Vessel Tactics is in active development and currently available to try for free. Go to the Vessel Tactics itch.io page to give it a spin. You can also support the strategy title on Patreon, where it receives over $4,100 a month.