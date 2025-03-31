Uh Oh. Waypoint Hired a Giantess VTuber

Boom, boom, boom. Can you hear my massive feet pulverizing the ground below? I—Whoops, wrong job. Sorry! How embarrassing. Let’s start again. Hello! My name is Ana Valens. You may remember me from such articles as “Steam’s bestselling, big-budget porn game has got nothing on these queer games” and “Healsluts are challenging gaming to make room for queer, kinky self-discovery.” Somewhere along the way, I became a giantess VTuber. And now I’m your latest contributor for Waypoint! Yippee!

Back in the 2010s and early 2020s, I carved out a niche in the games journalism industry by covering adult games. At the time, breaking into the mainstream press was impossible for NSFW creators. Many queer indie devs received their only shot at press coverage thanks to my work. But I had to stop eventually. Games journalism was melted away by SEO, Google algorithms, and white dudes in suits flooding prestige websites with ads. Ads from advertisers that don’t want to appear next to articles about lesbian sexuality or queer censorship, because it’s “controversial.” Because it’s “too political.” And so, it seemed like my days as a professional games journalist had come to a close.

Until now. I’m back, baby! And I’m going to be very gay, lewd, and outspoken here. Especially in this day and age.

What can you expect from the first VTuber games journalist?

In my mid-20s, I was writing about Overwatch healsluts and VR anime porn from the outside looking in. Then, I became something of a slut myself.

When I left my editorial strategist job in 2024, I started creating content as a full-time VTuber with a focus on ASMR. I became a “lewdtuber,” or an adult VTuber. I stream every week on Twitch, devouring my fans and talking about how delicious they feel wiggling in my stomach. My ASMR content stars me in various roles, from giantess goddess to monster girl force-feminizer — seducing nerdy girls and showing them the magical world of yandere futanari breeding kink. My brand can best be described as “lesbian futanari giantess succubus,” four words you will never find in the Bible.

In other words, I am fully immersed in the world of online adult content as a sex worker catering to a nerdy queer crowd. Gamers, it turns out, are down bad for a lot of crazy shit. And here at Waypoint, I will tell you all about that crazy shit.

Waypoint has generously given me the creative freedom to cover the gaming industry as I see fit, in all its strange nooks and crannies. Together, you and I will plunder every crevice and every curve until there is no queer, bawdy, and bizarre topic left for us to discuss. Whether that’s RimWorld vore mods or Steam banning visual novels, I’m here to report on it. And yes, that might just include VTubing itself.

But in the meantime, strap in. Big things are coming. Myself included. You see, I have a city to step on, so I shall be leaving. See you soon (if you survive)!