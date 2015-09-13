2 Chainz Celebrates His Birthday with the Zaytoven Assisted Slapper “No Off Days”

Blessed be the T.R.U. and the real, for this weekend our once and future hair weave killer 2 Chainz celebrates his birthday. Pastor Chainz has been on a roll this year; he ran off with one of the best verses on Travis Scott’s entire Rodeo album (“I do shit that you dreamed of, I was born with a mean mug / I was born with some nappy hair, drinkin’ breast milk out a lean cup”), and the release of his comeback mixtape Trap-A-Velli Tre reigniting his buzz just a month ago on the scorcher “Watch Out.” To commemorate his born date, Tity teams up with trap maestro Zaytoven for the brand new “No Off Days.” The beat is as confidently musical and subtlely sad as you’d expect, and the bars are coolly off the wall. Zay and Chainz need to work together more. Put Zaytoven on everything. Stream “No Off Days” below.