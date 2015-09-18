Feelin’ Alive in 2005: The Songs for a Decade Past

This article is part of 2005 Week on Noisey, where we revist all the best and worst pop culture relics from a decade ago.

To our great readers, thank you for bearing with us this week as we reflected on the wildly bizarre and great year that was 2005. We’ve done it all—analyzing how the mainstream hijacked indie rock, remembering that moment we figured out that Garden State actually sucked, celebrating the year’s gloriously corny (and horny) songs, questioning just WTF we were thinking poppin’ collars—and now, it’s time to remember arguably the most important part: how 2005 sounded. From LCD Soundsystem to Young Jeezy, we’ve collected some of our favorite jams from the year and compiled them in a fancy Apple Playlist below for your listening convenience.

