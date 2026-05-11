ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (May 11-May 18)

A new week is here, which means that ARC Raiders players have a fresh round of Weekly Trials to work through in the extraction shooter.

All ARC Raiders May 11 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are all the Trials for the week of May 11:

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Riven Tides – Damage ARC enemies on the beaches

Damage Vaporizers

Damage Fireflies

Search Raider Caches

Search ARC Probes, Couriers and Assessors

How To Damage ARC Enemies on the Beaches for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The hardest part of this Trial is just ensuring that you are in the right spot. Players need to load into the Riven Tides map and head up to the beach area near the top of the map.

Once they are there, players should find small groups of flying ARCs without much trouble. Be sure to find cover and then take shots at any enemies that come by.

How To Damage Vaporizers for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Vaporizers are flying tanks that guard the Assessors in ARC Raiders. Players should be able to find them on any map, aside from Stella Montis.

These enemies are no joke. Vaporizers have heavy armor and a punishing laser attack that can take out players very quickly. Players will really want to focus on firing from cover for this fight. Stay out of sight and pop out for a quick shot when it seems safe. Players should use heavy weapons and target the propulsors that keep the Vaporizer in the air.

How To Damage Fireflies For Weekly Trials

ARC Raiders added the Firefly to the game with the Shrouded Sky update and players are able to find this flying enemy on any map. The Firefly can be pretty deadly thanks to its armor and flamethrower, so don’t approach this trial lightly.

Players will want to prepare a loadout with a heavy weapon to help pierce through the Firefly’s armor. The main goal is to shoot the Firefly down before it gets close enough to attack with its flamethrower from overhead.

Players who want to earn three stars will need to take down about six of these and then successfully extract.

How To Search Raider Caches For Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players can head to any map, aside from Stella Montis, to complete this easy Trial. Start searching around the map for small tin boxes that can be searched. The small boxes are scattered all over the place and emit a humming sound that players can use to track them down.

Players will need to successfully extract after they’ve earned their three stars.

How To Search ARC Probes, Couriers, and Assessors

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Although players have had Trials before to open ARC Probes, this new version also adds in Couriers and Assessors.

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

To find the Assessors, players will need to complete this Trial during the Close Scrutiny Map Condition, since that is the only time the Assessors will spawn.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.