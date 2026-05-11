Xbox Game Pass Adds A Cozy Open-World Game Today

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow today with the addition of another Day One title that brings another cozy gameplay loop to the subscription service.

Outbound Launches on PC, Consoles, and Game Pass Today

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May 11 marks another addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass with the launch of Outbound. This cozy open-world title from Square Glade Games offers players a peaceful and serene landscape to explore in their customizable van.

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Outbound is a cozy open-world exploration game set in a utopian near future. Players start with an empty camper van and turn it into the home of their dreams – alone or together with their friends. Build and explore at your own pace.

Players have the ability to collect materials, craft, and build in and on top of their vehicle with modular parts. They can advance in technology and efficiently use energy to power their home.

The game’s aesthetic is pretty charming and it seems like it will likely be a hit with fans of the cozy game genre. The inclusion of co-op multiplayer is also a nice benefit that could help the title become a popular hangout game.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the game’s key features:

Exploration – Explore a colorful world in your electric camper van, powered by the sun, wind, or water. Discover iconic landmarks across diverse biomes.

– Explore a colorful world in your electric camper van, powered by the sun, wind, or water. Discover iconic landmarks across diverse biomes. Building and Crafting – Build your moving base with a modular building system. Customize your vehicle with paint, decorations, and furniture to create your own perfect cozy place.

– Build your moving base with a modular building system. Customize your vehicle with paint, decorations, and furniture to create your own perfect cozy place. Grow – Create gardens to grow a variety of plants and mushrooms. Enjoy them fresh or cook delicious meals to stay healthy on the road.

– Create gardens to grow a variety of plants and mushrooms. Enjoy them fresh or cook delicious meals to stay healthy on the road. Pets – Adopt a new friend at the Paws & Whiskers Lodge who you can feed, pet, and train to help you.

– Adopt a new friend at the Paws & Whiskers Lodge who you can feed, pet, and train to help you. Co-Op – Go on a road trip across diverse biomes and build your home on wheels solo or in co-op with up to 4 players online.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news, updates, and additions to Xbox Game Pass. With the middle of May approaching, more news should be arriving soon about what will be leaving at the end of May and what is coming in early June 2026.

Outbound is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles. The game is available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriptions.