Tokyo Game Show Teaser Sparks Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal Rumors

A teaser image posted by Tokyo Game Show has gone viral online, after players believed it confirmed Kingdom Hearts 4 will get revealed at the event. Is Square Enix really going to be releasing a new KH4 trailer at the annual Japanese convention?

Kingdom Hearts 4 Fans Think Tokyo Game Show Just Teased KH4

Screenshot: Square Enix, Tokyo Game Show

The official Tokyo Game Show social media account sent Square Enix fans into a frenzy when they posted a teaser players believed to be a reference to Kingdom Hearts 4. The image? A green loading bar screen. Yes, you read that right. We are so thirsty for new KH4 details that a green loading bar is enough to make people excited. In all fairness, I get it. Kingdom Hearts 4 is personally, my most anticipated game.

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The Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal rumor first kicked off on, after the Tokyo Game Show posted a teaser for the event on X. The social media post reads “Coming Soon…May 12, 2026” and then shows a loading screen. However, the reason players believe it’s tied to KH4 specifically is that the font and green loading bar look awfully similar to the ones used in Kingdom Hearts. While not confirmed, they really do look similar.

Screenshot: X

The Kingdom Hearts fandom immediately went into overdrive after the image was posted. For example, one user wrote “That green bar and font…don’t tell me.” The account then posted a screenshot of the Kingdom Hearts menu to show a comparison. Another player reacted “I swear it’s Kingdom Hearts 4.” One excited player simply exclaimed “WE ARE SO BACK” after posting a gif of Sora, Goofy, and Donald in combat.

Could Kingdom Hearts 4 Finally Return at Tokyo Game Show 2026?

Currently, there is no confirmation that the Tokyo Game Show teaser image is related to Kingdom Hearts 4. While I do admit the font and loading bar do look very similar to the ones used in KH4, I personally think this is a big reach. However, never say never?

The last Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer we got was way back in 2022. Square Enix then gave us a second update with from the game in May 2025. So we are definitely due for a second KH4 trailer. A Tokyo Game Show reveal would make sense. But there is also nothing to back this up outside of fan hopium, which again as a Kingdom Hearts fan boy, I totally understand.

previous Kh4 leak Claimed Kingdom Hearts 4 Would Appear at TGS

Screenshot: Square Enix

Interestingly, we recently had a leaker claim that Kingdom Hearts 4 would be shown at Tokyo Game Show. But before you get too excited, the user was actually banned on the ResetEra forum for being a “troll account.” While there wasn’t any further explanation for why they were suspended, that doesn’t exactly give you confidence about their credibility.

Still, with people freaking out about this Tokyo Game Show teaser image, I figured it would be interesting to take a look at what the account was actually claiming. Here is an excerpt from the leak before the account was banned:

“KH4 was originally planned to release in 2026 but was delayed to Q3 2027 back in summer of 2025 to ensure its quality. The marketing department is currently deciding between D23 or Tokyo Game Show, with TGA being considered if they cannot secure either of the two other events.”

While the timing of this rumor is certainly coincidental, I have to remind you that the user was banned by mods for being a troll. So take what you will from it. On the plus side, Tokyo Game Show 2026 will take place on September 17. The teaser image also says “May 12”, so we won’t have to wait too long to see if this latest rumor is true or not.