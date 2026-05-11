Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Entire Music Catalog Brings in Millions After Second Sale in 5 Years

The Red Hot Chili Peppers sold the rights to their entire music catalog for the second time. In 2021, the band sold the publishing rights to their back catalog to Recognition (formerly Hipgnosis) for $140 million. This new sale doesn’t mean they’re selling their songs twice, though.

Rumors swirled in February 2025 that the Chili Peppers were seeking to sell the rights to their recordings for roughly $350 million. As of May 2026, they found a buyer; Warner Music Group reportedly paid $300 million for their master recordings.

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According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, this sale follows a $1.2 billion joint venture between Warner Music Group and Bain Capital. By May, WMG had already spent $650 million acquiring several music catalogs. Now, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in its archive, the label is set to benefit from any streaming, airplay, and album sales of the band’s back catalog.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Master Recordings to WMG, While Publishing Rights Could Transfer Elsewhere

The deal from 2021 still gives Recognition publishing rights. That means the company will profit from any future remixes, samples, or covers of Chili Peppers songs. But it seems that the deal could be transferred somewhere else following an expensive acquisition.

As of May 6, news spread of Sony Music Group’s intention to acquire Recognition from Blackstone Inc. This roughly $4 billion joint venture with the Singaporean wealth fund GIC would grant Sony the publishing rights to every catalog Recognition has purchased so far. Not only the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but also Neil Young, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Multi-billion-dollar music deals, sales, and mergers have been on the rise in the past several months alone. In April, the German media company Bertelsmann SE bought Nashville-based Concord Music Group and merged it with BMG Rights Management. Combined, Concord and BMG were worth $14 billion.

While that may seem like an unfathomable amount of money already, it’s not even close to the value of the Big Three music companies. To put it into perspective, Concord and BMG together are now valued on the same scale as Warner Music Group. But WMG is still the smallest of the three music groups, compared to Sony and Universal.