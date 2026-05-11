Square Enix Is Preparing to Unveil A New RPG This Month

After years of waiting for an update, Square Enix fans may finally learn more about a long-awaited new installment in one of the company’s most popular RPG franchises this month.

May 27 is A Big Day for Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

It may be hard to believe it, but the Dragon Quest franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. To help commemorate the major milestone, Square Enix is planning a celebration live stream in a few weeks.

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Although the exact agenda for the live stream anniversary event hasn’t been revealed, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii offered some hints during a recent episode of the KosoKoso Broadcast. According to Horii, it sounds like some new details about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate may be arriving as part of that event.

Here is what Horii had to say about the upcoming live stream:

“We’ll be doing a live stream on May 27. I think we’ll be able to make an announcement about the next game.”

It’s been five years since Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest XII was in the works and updates have been pretty rare during the development. During the 35th anniversary live stream, Horii teased a darker game aimed at an adult audience. The series creator also suggested that the turn-based battle system would undergo some major changes, but would still be returning.

It will be very interesting to see if the live stream event includes a full trailer, any more concrete plot and gameplay details, or just some more high level teases. The game has been stuck in development for quite a few years now, so fans of the franchise are definitely eager to see anything that suggests the project is moving along in the right direction.

The upcoming May 27 broadcast hasn’t been officially revealed by Square Enix yet, so hopefully when that announcement comes fans can get a better idea of what is on the agenda and how substantial the presentation will be.

The series won over some new fans with the release of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined earlier this year, so it will be very exciting to see where it goes next and whether it can build on the momentum it has going at the moment.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as we get closer to the May 27 event and more Dragon Quest news and updates arrive.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been officially announced, but there is no release window at this time.