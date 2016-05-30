Adele Confronted a Fan for Recording Her Performance

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

It’d probably be fair to say Adele is one of the most powerful figures in music, yeah? With a quickness she can probably have somebody erased and no one would notice. Her power came to the surface at a recent concert, when a member of the crowd was recording her set with a professional-grade camera. In between songs, Adele stopped to confront the fan saying “Yeah, I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera? Because I’m really here in real life.” She went on to ask her to take her tripod down, asking her to “enjoy my show because there’s lots of people outside who couldn’t get in.”