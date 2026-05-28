A Dog Shot Someone Again, Which Is Somehow a Real Sentence We Keep Having to Write

It happened again. Another tragic shooting. Another shooting that could’ve been prevented if only dogs weren’t so trigger-happy. Yes, another dog somewhere out in the world has shot a human, which would be funny if it didn’t happen so often.

Actually, you know what? It’s still pretty funny.

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According to local outlet KNOP News 2, police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, recently responded to reports of a shotgun blast outside a convenience store. The cops arrived to find a truck with a hole blown through one of its doors and a with an arm loaded with shotgun pellets. Thankfully, her injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooter was not one of the many deranged gunmen that seem to be plaguing society nowadays, but rather a different type of gun-wielding menace: a dog. The investigators determined that the shotgun went off after a dog moving around in the backseat stepped on or somehow engaged the trigger of the shotgun, which was loaded at the time and did not have the safety on. This all happened as the truck was pulling into the store parking lot.

Red flags abound, as every gun safety rule in the book was actively ignored. Nebraska law prohibits driving with a loaded shotgun in a vehicle, though I’m sure the law did not take dogs roaming around in the backseat, stepping all over a loaded shotgun, into account when it was written, not that it would’ve helped in this case or in any of the dozens and dozens and dozens of times something like this has happened over the past century.

I’ve covered dogs accidentally shooting people before, both here at VICE and way back at Cracked.com in 2013, because this keeps happening over and over again. It happened in Tennessee in March 2025. It happened in Pennsylvania in November 2025. I’ve found news stories describing similar “Dog Shoots Man” incidents dating back to 1928.

Most of these incidents involve irresponsible gun storage around pets who don’t know and don’t care about whatever they’re stepping on, even if it is the trigger of a loaded gun. But at a certain point, after hearing enough stories about Labradors and pit bulls accidentally blasting holes in humans, you start to realize that America’s gun problem runs much deeper, is much stupider, and has been going on for much longer than you could’ve ever imagined, and by now, it’s safe to assume it’s never going to stop happening.