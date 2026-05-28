Daily Horoscope: May 28, 2026

Not everyone’s going to make it through today without learning something about themselves they weren’t expecting. Venus trining the Moon keeps things warm and workable, but Venus squaring Saturn is asking everyone to get honest about what they’re actually investing in — emotionally, financially, personally. The Moon in Scorpio is not letting anything slide, stargazer. Add a Sun conjunct Uranus lighting up unexpected corners, and you’ve got a day that rewards the people willing to look at their lives without flinching. Whatever’s been sitting in the back of your mind uninvited has an agenda. Today’s a good day to find out what it is.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something’s got you wound up today, and you’re not totally sure where to point it. The Moon opposing your ruling planet, Mars, means your emotions and your instincts are in a standoff, Aries. Before you say the thing you can’t unsay, ask yourself if you’re actually angry or just uncomfortable. Those two feelings wear the same face on you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon trining Venus feels like a warm hand on your shoulder today — comfortable, reassuring, yours. But Venus, squaring Saturn, is the other hand tapping you on the opposite shoulder, Taurus. Something you want and something you owe are having a conversation, and you’re stuck in the middle. You already know which one wins. You just don’t want to admit it yet.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve had Mercury at home for a while now, and you know exactly how to use it. No major placements today means nobody’s interrupting your signal, Gemini. The question is what you’re actually transmitting. You can talk to anyone about anything — but is there something you’ve been meaning to say to the right person? Today’s a good day for that.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Some days your feelings have feelings, and today is absolutely one of them. The Moon in Scorpio is squaring Pluto and opposing Mars, Cancer, which means something under the surface is done waiting to be acknowledged. The Venus trine is your one soft spot in all of it. Find it and stay there a while.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjunct Uranus and Ceres is a wild combo — your ego, a lightning bolt, and the earth mother all in the same room. Something about how you’ve been taking care of yourself and others is getting a live wire run through it, Leo. The version of you that emerges from today might surprise even you. Let it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No major placements today, which for most signs means a breather — but you’ll find something to analyze anyway, won’t you? Here’s the thing, Virgo: Mercury’s been at home in Gemini, and your brain has been running hot for weeks. The problem you keep circling isn’t getting more solvable. At some point, done is better than perfect. Today’s that point.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re good at making hard things look effortless, but today the effort is showing. Venus trining the Moon is keeping things warm, Libra, while Saturn is running a full audit on every soft spot you’ve been ignoring. You can keep up appearances, or you can deal with what’s actually there. One of those options has a future.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s something you’ve been holding onto so long it’s started to feel like part of your personality. The Moon, squaring your ruling Pluto retrograde today, is making that harder to ignore, Scorpio. Not everything that’s familiar is actually serving you. The things you’re most reluctant to examine are usually the ones most overdue for a second look.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter squaring Eris has been rattling your sense of where you belong and who gets to define that. You’ve never needed anyone’s permission to be exactly who you are, Sagittarius — but lately you’ve been acting like you do. The rebellion you’re looking for isn’t out there somewhere. It’s the decision you’ve been putting off making about your own life.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve gotten so good at postponing joy that it barely registers anymore. Venus, squaring your ruling Saturn today, is just the latest reminder that something has to give, Capricorn. Duty isn’t going anywhere — but neither is the version of you that actually wants things. Those two have to share a calendar eventually. Start small. Start today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling Uranus is conjunct the Sun today, which means the part of you that breaks things open is fully lit up right now. The ideas hitting you, Aquarius, aren’t random — they’re telling you something about where you actually want to go. The only question is whether you trust yourself enough to follow one all the way through.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The story you keep telling yourself about why things aren’t working — you’ve heard it so many times it sounds like fact now. No major placements today means the sky isn’t pushing you anywhere, Pisces. That’s actually the point. Nobody’s coming to rewrite your narrative for you. That’s always been your job. Pick up the pen already.

Pisces monthly horoscope