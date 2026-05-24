Weekly Horoscope: May 24-May 30

There’s a lot moving through the sky this week, and the energy builds from the jump. Gemini season is in full swing, with Mercury at home in the sign and the Sun making favorable moves toward Neptune and Pluto early on. Creativity is high, ambitions are louder than usual, and the things you put your name on this week carry serious weight. A Mars square Pluto on May 26th is the week’s sharpest edge — power dynamics are getting exposed everywhere you look, and how you handle that moment says a lot about where you’re headed, stargazer. This isn’t a week for half-measures.

The big headline is the Full Moon in Sagittarius arriving just after the week closes on May 31st, but you’ll feel it building all Saturday long. Venus square Saturn on May 28th asks every sign to get brutally honest about what they’re holding onto and why. The week rewards the people willing to look at their lives without flinching. Be one of them.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Last week asked you to slow down and build something. This week tests whether you actually meant it. Mars — your ruling planet — is still moving through Taurus, which already has you operating at a pace that feels uncomfortably deliberate. Then, May 26th drops a Mars a square to Pluto that hits like a wall. Something or someone is pushing back hard, Aries, and your first instinct is going to be to push harder. Resist it.

That square is exposing exactly where you’ve been forcing things that need a different approach entirely. Wednesday’s Moon opposition Mars turns the heat up another notch, with emotions and ambition running in opposite directions while you’re stuck in the middle. The exit isn’t through the fight. It’s through the decision you’ve been avoiding.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You just came off your season, and the post-birthday comedown is real — suddenly the world wants things from you again, and you’re not quite ready to give them. Venus, your ruling planet, is in Cancer now, which means your emotional needs are front and center, whether you planned for that or not. Monday’s Moon square Venus stirs up some uncomfortable feelings around a relationship or financial situation you thought you’d already sorted out. You hadn’t, Taurus.

Wednesday brings a Moon trine Venus that really softens things, giving you a few hours of breathing room. But May 28th also delivers a Venus square Saturn that asks a hard question about what you’re investing in and why. Not every comfortable thing is good for you. Sit with that one.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Last week handed you the floor, and you ran with it. This week is a little more personal. Mercury is home in your sign, and the energy is still buzzing, but Sunday opens with a Moon square Mercury that puts your words and your emotions on a collision course. Something you say — or don’t say — lands differently than you intended, Gemini. Think before you send that message.

Tuesday’s Moon trine Mercury is where the week finds its footing, smoothing out whatever got tangled earlier and giving you back that easy, electric confidence you thrive on. Your season isn’t done delivering yet. The difference this week is that the wins are going to require a little more care and a little less speed.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling planet is all over the sky this week, and your nervous system is going to feel every bit of it. The week opens with some push and pull — a Sun trine Moon on May 25th is one of the warmer alignments of the month, giving your ego and emotions a rare moment of cooperation. Lean into that window, Cancer, because Monday also brings a Moon opposition Saturn that puts your sense of duty and your emotional needs in a straight-up standoff.

Wednesday’s Moon trine Mercury helps you articulate something you’ve been struggling to put into words. Then the Full Moon in Sagittarius arrives just after the week closes, building pressure all Saturday long. Something is coming to a head. You already know what it is.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been running on confidence and momentum lately, and this week the universe actually backs that up with some serious star power. Sunday’s Sun sextile Neptune opens things with a creative charge that makes everything feel a little more possible than it did last week. Then May 25th brings a Sun trine Moon that has your instincts and your ambitions finally singing from the same sheet, Leo. Trust what you’re feeling.

Monday’s Sun trine Pluto is the week’s heaviest hitter — whatever you put your name on right now carries authority and staying power. The Full Moon in Sagittarius builds toward Saturday, turning up the heat on something you’ve been circling for weeks. Stop circling. This is your sign to go.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been holding a lot together lately, and most people have no idea — which is exactly how you like it. This week, your ruling planet Mercury is cruising through Gemini, and while that air energy keeps things moving fast, Sunday opens with a Moon square Mercury that trips you up right out of the gate. Something you’ve been processing privately gets a little too close to the surface, Virgo. Let it. Keeping it contained isn’t helping anymore.

Tuesday’s Moon trine Mercury is your reset — the words come easier, the thinking untangles, and whatever felt impossible to explain suddenly has a shape to it. You don’t need to have it all figured out before you speak. Sometimes, the talking is how you figure it out.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a gift for making everything look harmonious, even when it’s anything but, and this week that talent gets stress-tested. Venus, your ruling planet, is in Cancer, meaning your emotions are running the show right now. Monday’s Moon square Venus puts a relationship or financial situation under an uncomfortable microscope, Libra. Look at what it’s actually showing you instead of finding ways to decorate around it.

Wednesday’s Moon trine Venus softens things considerably, giving you room to breathe. But May 28th’s Venus square Saturn is the one that counts — a hard look at what you’ve been overinvesting in emotionally or financially. Not everything that feels good is built to last. You already know that.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something you’ve been engineering behind the scenes is finally getting traction this week, and the timing couldn’t be better. Sunday’s Moon trine Pluto and Monday’s Sun trine Pluto hit back-to-back, giving your instincts and your ambitions a serious boost. The people around you are starting to see what you’ve known for a while, Scorpio. Let them catch up on their own time.

Then, May 26th’s Mars squares with Pluto, and the power dynamic somewhere in your life gets complicated fast. Wednesday’s Moon square Pluto turns the pressure up another notch — someone is pushing, and you’re deciding how hard to push back. Friday’s Moon, in sextile to Pluto, is your exhale. You’ve navigated harder weeks than this and come out stronger every time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s a Full Moon building in your sign this week, and you’re going to feel it in your chest before it even arrives. Sunday opens with a Moon in sextile to Jupiter that has everything feeling expansive and full of possibility — which is your natural habitat, so you’re off to a good start. Enjoy it, Sagittarius, because Tuesday’s Moon square Jupiter throws a speed bump into all that optimism. Your enthusiasm is outpacing your actual plan, and the gap is starting to show.

Thursday’s Moon trine Jupiter is your turning point, smoothing out the week and reconnecting you with what actually got you excited in the first place. The Full Moon on Saturday is coming for you personally. Get clear on what you want before it decides for you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re used to being the one who holds the line, but this week the line itself is getting questioned. Monday’s Moon opposition Saturn puts your responsibilities and your emotional reality in a face-off, and the usual move — just pushing through — isn’t going to cut it this time, Capricorn. Something needs to be renegotiated, and you already know what it is. The hard part is admitting it out loud.

May 28th’s Venus square Saturn turns the heat up on a relationship or financial commitment that’s been costing more than it’s returning. That’s not a coincidence, it’s a verdict. Saturday’s Moon trine Saturn finally brings some relief, giving you the steadiness to make a decision you’ve been circling all week. Make it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spend a lot of time living in your head, and this week the rest of you wants a say. Monday’s Moon trine Uranus is a genuinely good day — your instincts and your intellect are operating in sync, and the ideas coming through have that rare quality of being both original and actually executable. Write them down, Aquarius, and then do something with them instead of filing them away for a hypothetical future.

Friday’s Moon opposition Uranus is where the week gets complicated. Something you thought you’d resolved comes back around with new information attached, and your usual detachment isn’t going to serve you here. This one requires you to actually feel it. Uncomfortable, yes. Necessary, absolutely.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination is one of your best qualities until it isn’t, and this week that line gets tested early. Sunday’s Sun sextile Neptune opens things beautifully — creative energy is high, and everything feels charged with possibility. Then Monday’s Moon opposition Neptune arrives, Pisces, and that same sensitivity that makes you so perceptive starts working against you. What you’re feeling and what’s actually happening may not match up.

Sit with that gap instead of filling it with a story you made up. Friday’s Moon trine Neptune is the week’s payoff — your footing returns, your instincts stop lying to you, and everything you were spiraling about on Monday looks a lot more manageable from here. Trust the landing.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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